Three years ago, Wheeler and North Cobb met in the Class AAAAAAA boys tennis state semifinals.
After a lost season in 2020 because of COVID-19, many boys teams in Cobb County struggled to find state playoff success in 2021, with only three teams — Harrison, Walton and Mount Paran Christian -- making it past the first round.
This year, the local teams hope to rebound.
Harrison made the deepest playoff run, reaching the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals before losing to eventual runner-up Lambert.
Region 3AAAAAAA rival Walton made it to the quarterfinals, defeating McEachern in the first round.
This season, Walton coach John Evans said he feels good about his team, including veterans Mitchell Freeman, Nick Kirka and Jack Hubbard, along with five new members — Mark Arshavsky, Nicholas Vincent, Bailey Raymond, Owen Collins and Griffin Searles.
“I feel like my depth this year, from top to bottom, is stronger than it was last year,” Evans said. “We added some very high-quality players. I feel like we are deeper this year with those additions than we were last year.”
The team, Evans said, is excited and ready for the season.
“They are excited because they know we have options,” Evans said. “We have got some depth, and it is exciting. You can see it on their faces when we get together and we are practicing, because it’s going to bring some accountability. They are going to have to fight for it on a weekly basis -- not just in matches, but in practice as well because there’s a lot of good players.”
Also from Region 3AAAAAAA, North Cobb advanced to the second round of the playoffs, where it lost to Brookwood.
In Class AAAAAA, Lassiter and Wheeler have traditionally found success in the playoffs, but both teams struggled last season. Pope won Region 6AAAAAA in front of Wheeler, Lassiter and Kell, but no teams advanced past the first round.
Last season, Mount Paran claimed the Region 7A Private title and made it to the state quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champion Stratford Academy. This season, with all his singles players returning, coach Jason Beard is expecting this season to be a good one.
Some of the experience returning includes Dillon Santana, Ben Moultire, Angelo Touma and Baker Watson, all of whom Beard said he is expecting to lead his team this season.
“Just having the experience, winning the region and then making a run in state playoffs -- we lost a couple of guys last year, which were key, but I think we are able to rebuild and prepare some of the guys that do not have as much experience,” Beard said.
The most important thing this season, Beard said, is making sure his players enjoy the game of tennis.
“I want them to love tennis more than anything and just create a family here,” Beard said. “Winning is an added bonus, honestly. I want them to love the game, love each other. And, of course, everybody wants to win.”
Whitefield Academy finished third in Region 2A Private and made it to the second round of playoffs.
This season, with first-year coach Colin Sylvester and starters Brandon Carman, Jonathan Kern, Drew Saad, Davis Saad and Trey Kantor returning, the Wolfpack will try to make a deeper playoff push.
