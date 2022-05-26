After leading Walton’s boys to victory at the Cobb County championships and a third-place finish in the Class AAAAAAA state meet, coach Ty Vernon was coach of the year by the Cobb Swim Coaches Association.
“It’s validation of a lot of hard work both from our swimmers mostly, but also us as a coaching staff,” Vernon said. “There’s no way I could have done it without them.”
Walton improved 13 spots after finishing 16th at last season’s state meet. Vernon credited the Raiders’ dominant victory at the county for laying the groundwork for the strong showing at state.
“Last year, we lost by 2.5 points at county. That was another factor at state, where we were maybe a little bit deflated after that,” Vernon said. “This year, to win it in the fashion that we did gave them a lot of confidence going into state, and I think that really helped out.”
At the state championships, Walton finished behind only Parkview and North Gwinnett. The Raiders finished fourth in the 400-yard freestyle and sixth in the 200 medley, while individual standouts included Liam Long’s fifth-place finish in the 100 backstroke and John Panessa’s sixth-place time in the same event.
Walton had four swimmers and two divers named first-team all-county -- Long, Panessa, Connor Snow and Daniel Cushing for swimming, while Tyler Hoard and Jacob Shick represented the divers.
Vernon said he believes the team can carry this level of success moving forward, citing the group of returning swimmers as reason to believe Walton can continue to compete at a high level.
“We think we can maintain that standard,” Vernon said. “We had a couple of seniors, but really, we didn’t have a large senior class, so points-wise, we’re not losing a whole lot, and the freshmen and sophomores that did so well for us will be a year older, and they’ll get faster. We’re really looking forward to next season.”
