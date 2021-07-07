Swimmers and divers may perform in the water, but these athletes compete on an island every time they take their lane or climb the steps of a diving board.
However, swimming and diving is often a team effort in which athletes compile points during individual events in an attempt to earn a team victory at a meet. As Harrison swimmers and divers prepared for their individual events, one piece of H2Oya coach Madison Jacobi’s advice echoed through their ears: “High school swim & dive is a team sport.”
The team proved Jacobi correct. Harrison won the Cobb County championships and had a good showing at state. For her efforts, the Cobb Swim Coaches Association named her the Cobb County Boys Coach of the Year.
“They have to step up and perform themselves, but they don't name individuals the county winners at the end of the meet. They're not handing trophies out to one kid, it's still based on team scores and every single person can contribute to the team,” Jacobi, a special education teacher at Ford Elementary, said.
A two-time All-American swimmer at Harrison in 2011 and 2012, Jacobi possesses extensive swimming experience that she uses to help improve her athletes’ times in the pool. After winning a state championship in both the 200 and 500 yard freestyle as a senior, Jacobi competed in the Olympic Trials in 2012 before swimming for four years at Florida State, where she was named an NCAA All-American.
Despite her extensive experience, Jacobi primarily sees her role as the glue for the Harrison team. Many of Harrison’s H2Oya athletes compete and practice with other swim & dive teams in addition to the H2Oya program, tasking Jacobi with bringing the Harrison team together to pursue a team victory on meet day. Jacobi has been named the 2021 Cobb County Swim & Dive Coach of the Year in large part due to her ability to bring the Hoyas together at the Cobb County Swim & Dive Championships.
“After prelims, when we kind of realized how good we were and that we had a shot at winning, it was just cool to see like that someone from West Cobb could do this, but it hasn't happened in so long that before the meet started we hadn't even considered it a possibility,” Jacobi said. “A West Cobb team hasn't won and hasn't won County in 20 years on the men's side. I guess I didn't even think of it as being a possibility. It just doesn't happen,” Jacobi said.
The H2Oyas came into the county championship meet as underdogs against powerhouse programs like Walton, which has won three state championships since the turn of the century between its boys and girls squads, and Lassiter, which has won seven. Jacobi helped rally Harrison to a few strong individual performances, including a first place finish in the boys 1-meter dive by Alex Scott, a second place finish in the 200-yard individual medley by Luke Renier and a third place finish in the 50-yard freestyle by Rylee Nepple.
The Harrison and Walton boys were in place to secure the county championship as the end of the meet drew near, but the H2Oyas had to rely on each other once again to top the Raiders in the final event -- the 400-yard freestyle relay. Walton led Harrison through the first half of the final event. Luke Renier and Mitch McClain secured second place in the relay for the Hoyas. Harrison’s final performance was enough to secure the county championship over the second place Raiders, ending the west Cobb championship drought.
Mere months before Harrison won the Cobb meet, the H2Oyas did not even know if they would be competing for their school amidst coronavirus concerns. However, that did not stop them from following up a solid regular season with strong performances at championship meets. A top-three event performance by the boys at the Class AAAAAAA Swimming & Diving state championships propelled them to a seventh place finish. Anna Behrman secured second in the 1-meter dive at the state meet, while Scott finished third in the same event.
“Harrison did awesome,” Jacobi said. “I was really proud of the way the kids came together when we weren't even sure if we were going to have a season or not. We had a really strong senior class that led the team well, and we had freshmen who came in and stepped up in places we had gaps that needed to be filled.”
