Mount Paran Christian’s Mitchell Norton has found success since his high school career started in 2018.
That success has continued. During his senior year in 2020-21, Norton won a pair of state championships -- the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle at the state tournament, which followed two first place finishes at the county championships. It also marked four straight 200-yard freestyle state championships. For his efforts, Norton was named the Boys Swimmer of the Year by the Cobb Swim Coaches Association earlier this spring.
Currently, SwimCloud has the future Georgia Bulldog ranked as the fourth best swimmer in the state of Georgia and 56th best in the country.
Norton could not be reached for comment by press time.
The latest titles helped punctuate a dominant high school career.
As a freshman in 2018, Norton won his first state championship. He won the 200-yard freestyle and was a finalist in the 100-yard backstroke. He followed that performance by becoming a five-time finalist at the Georgia Senior Championship, making a name for himself early.
His sophomore year Norton won the 200-yard freestyle state championship for the second straight year and finished second in the 100-yard freestyle.
Norton also went on to win the 200-yard freestyle in his junior year. His time in the event improved almost five seconds from 1:42.37 as a freshman to 1:37.48 as a senior at the state finals.
