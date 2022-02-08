Four years ago, Campbell’s boys soccer team advanced to the Class AAAAAAA semifinals.
Since then, coach Troy Connolly said the Spartans have been chasing the success they found in 2018.
Campbell got close last year, winning Region 2AAAAAAA and making it to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. This year, Connolly said he feels his team has a good chance of finding the same success as 2018 and achieving its three goals — winning the state championship, winning the region and winning its home-and-home series against nearby Osborne, called the Windy Hill Classico.
Though Campbell will be without standout Mason Bradford, an Emory commit who tore his ACL, Connolly said he feels he has young talent to fill that hole, along with experience returning in Rami Elmostafa, Josh Acevedo and Dzenan Cerimagic.
“So far, we are doing really well,” Connolly said. “We are running some systems this year — things we haven’t run in the past. Basically, we are adapting to our game plan to the talent level that we have. So far, it has been working out.”
In Region 3AAAAAAA, Walton is typically a program that finds success. Last season, the Raiders finished at the top of the region and made it to the state quarterfinals before losing to eventual state runner-up Lambert.
This season, coach Bruce Wade said he is looking for his team to build off of the success it in 2021 and make it even further in the postseason.
The Raiders lost 12 seniors, including goalkeeper Dylan Buchanan, who is now at Dartmouth, but Wade said he is looking for junior Noah Lowzan and senior Dylan Bailey to become the leaders of his team.
“The team has a very positive vibe,” Wade said. “They all seem to enjoy playing and training, and they love competition.
“(I’m expecting) that we maintain our standard here at Walton and continue to be successful on and off the field.”
Harrison, which finished second in the region, and Hillgrove, which was third, also made playoff runs, with the Hoyas making it to the quarterfinals and the Hawks to the second round.
In Region 6AAAAAA, Allatoona — which won the region over Lassiter, Sprayberry and Pope — was the only team from the region to advance past the first round. The Buccaneers made it to the quarterfinals before losing to North Atlanta.
“Losing in that round, it was hard for us,” Allatoona coach Erik Fridborg said. “We really felt like we were the better team, and a lot of the guys that (led us there), they’re gone. They graduated. We are only returning one true starter. We have a couple of other guys who have played some minutes off the bench, but we are pretty much a brand-new group.”
Fridborg said he is looking for the one returning starter, senior Alex Stanford, to lead his team.
“He’s our captain,” Fridborg said. “We are putting complementary pieces around him to help him become successful, but we definitely are not a one-man group. It is just going to take a little bit of time for us.”
Despite being a brand-new group, Fridborg said his expectations remain the same, but he knows it will not come easy.
“We still feel like we are competitive in every spot. It’s just going to take some time to build together,” he said. “The expectation is still again to make the playoffs and hopefully win the region, but that is going to be very difficult. Our region is so incredibly difficult. Every team is good, every night is a battle.”
In Class A Private, Region 2A champion Whitefield Academy, Region 7A champion Walker and Mount Paran Christian, all made it to the second round of playoffs in 2021.
