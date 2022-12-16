He has done so every year with the Whitefield Academy cross country program, and that trait will likely carry on with Wade as he joins his brother, Devin, as a member of the Georgia Tech cross country program next year.
"He has consistently dropped his time each year, from 45 seconds to a minute," Whitefield coach Kelly Rothwell said. "He is a very consistent runner."
After Wade's fifth-place finish in last year's Class A Private state meet helped the Wolfpack earn their first state championship, he followed it up with a close second-place finish at this year's Class A Division I meet in Carrollton. Wade crossed the line 16 minutes, 36.03 seconds -- a mere .05 seconds behind Bleckley County's Luke Churchwell.
Though the photo finish did not go Wade's way, he did improve his state meet time from the previous year by 28 seconds. also Wade won the Region 6A Division I meet by 57 seconds, and he ran 15:32.44 to win the Cobb County meet early in the season.
For his efforts, Wade is the Cobb County Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, as selected by the county coaches.
Wade also ran 15:28 to win the Bob Blastow Early Bird Invitational in August, then set a personal best of 15:17.04 to finish fifth at the prestigious Coach Wood Invitational in October.
“I want to get sub-15 in the running lane,” Wade said earlier this season.
Rothwell said Wade is not only driven on the course, but also in the classroom, where he has a grade-point average better than 4.0. He also holds the school record for the 2-mile run and is third in program history for the fastest cross country time.
Rothwell sais Wade also leads by example.
"He is the leader of the our team," Rothwell said. "It's all about his hard work. He always does his workouts to the best of his ability. Whatever is expected of him, he's going to do it right."
