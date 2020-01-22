As many as four different boys teams are capable of winning the Cobb County Championships this weekend.
A year ago, the Pope boys won for the first time since 2006, snapping a 13-year streak of Walton and Lassiter sharing titles. Walton is also in the mix with a strong freshman class, Kennesaw Mountain has arguably the strongest team in its 20-year history and Harrison is deeper than it has been in recent years.
The three-day meet will begin Thursday with the diving competition at Central Aquatic Center. The meet will move to Mountain View Aquatic Center for the preliminaries Friday and conclude with the finals Saturday.
“We can swim perfect and get third or we can swim perfect and get first,” Kennesaw Mountain coach David Reason said. “That will make for a fun and stressful county championship.”
The Mustangs, led by Connor Haigh (200-yard individual medley, 100 breaststroke), Ben McClain (sprint freestyle), Adam Ware (100 butterfly) and Brett Reason (sprint freestyle), have the swimmers and depth to be contenders this year.
David Reason said it will come down to having the right lineups and limiting mistakes or disqualifications.
Like Kennesaw Mountain, Harrison has more depth along with a deep diving roster behind Alex Scott, who is a contender to win Thursday.
While defending champion Pope did take a hit to graduation, it still has a strong senior class behind sprint freestylist Langston Weddington that it can rely on.
Pope coach Zack Schreer said it will come down to having the right relay combinations and keeping his swimmers fresh during a short finals session. Having depth and contributions from their less experienced swimmers will also be crucial.
“We will really need some help from our non-club swimmers to contribute some points and make finals if we are to have a chance,” Schreer said. “We also lost 77 points from two swimmers who graduated or moved on, so we have to find a way to make those up.”
Walton has always had depth, but the Raiders came up short in last year’s county meet due to not qualifying enough for the finals.
This year, they expect to benefit from seniors Andrew Cameron (100 backstroke) and Jace Thompson (100 butterfly), along with a strong contingent of freshmen.
Meanwhile, the Walton girls will attempt to defend their title from last year. Having three divers will help the Lady Raiders get points, along with having a strong freestyle tandem behind Jazzy Hoffmann and Abby Belinski.
Lassiter is expected to be Walton’s primary competition in the girls meet and is expected to have its full lineup for the first time this season. The Lady Trojans won all three relays in Saturday’s Mountain Madness meet and got winning swims from Elizabeth Tilt (200 freestyle), Lindsey Johnson (50 freestyle), Allison Brown (500 freestyle).
“I think our girls are looking strong going into the weekend,” Lassiter coach Brittany Hughes said. “We’re going to have some strong individual events. We will be looking for those younger freshmen and sophomore to do well in the relays and the individual events.”
