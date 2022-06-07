A great player is defined by their leadership and their momentum-changing performances.
Great players do not fold under the pressure and ridicule of the outside noise, instead elevating and executing against the competition in crucial moments.
During the 2022 season, Lee Butler accumulated 93 points for the Walton boys lacrosse team, tallying 61 goals and 32 assists. He also broke the team's all-time records, finishing his career with 176 goals, 96 assists and 272 points.
Following a season filled with record-breaking performances and a state title appearance, Butler was named Cobb County Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year by the county coaches.
“As a player, I'm not really playing for any awards, but getting that credit is amazing,” he said. “I've been dreaming about all this, going to a state championship, being an all-state attacker -- it's a token of my work. Everybody who's helped me, my parents and my coaches, everyone, I thank them all.”
Butler has always been productive on the field. As a freshman in 2019, he totaled 51 goals and 29 assists as Walton won the state championship.
Fast-forward three years and Butler was named an All-American.
“He's an offensive weapon at all times. Every second, he has the ball in his stick.” Walton coach Griffin Spotz said. “Defenses are at a huge disadvantage because he can beat you 1-on-1, and they start to double- or triple-team him. Then, you add in the fact that he's one of the best passing attackmen to come through the state in a while. He's just talented.“
Butler said he is driven by the love for the game and playing Division I lacrosse is a bonus.
"I feel very comfortable saying that Lee is the most athletic attack prospect that we've ever seen in Georgia. Could have easily been a high-level football recruit, but his love for the game of lacrosse took over,” Thunder LB3 coach TJ Kemp said on Laxrecords.com.
Butler has committed to the University of Vermont, where coaches will play him either in midfield or attack..
“They really have something special going on up there with their growing program," Butler said. "It's a place where I think that I can play early. Burlington is a beautiful town, and there's a lot of special people there, and I'm really excited for next fall."
