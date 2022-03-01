The Allatoona boys lacrosse team has one goal in mind — making it to the state championship after coming up a goal short last season.
After winning the Area 5-6A/7A championship, the Buccaneers made a deep playoff run that looked to be bound for a state championship appearance, but an unfortunate call against them in the final moments of the semifinals sent them home with a 7-6 loss to Centennial.
“We have been in that situation before,” Allatoona coach Jonathan Wishon said. “That team was made up of a great senior class that led the way. It was sad to see them go. Making a deep playoff run like we did is good, but we can go further. It’s a new group and a new season. I tell the guys, ‘We’ll remember what happened last season, but don’t dwell on it. Focus on who you have and what you guys are going to try to accomplish.’ We are not going to focus on the end of last year, but on what we can do and fulfill this season.”
Wishon said he believes chemistry will be a key component for Allatoona to repeat last season’s success and make a championship run. However, he knows chemistry is not something built overnight, and he is leaning on veteran players to make those crucial connections with the newcomers.
The Buccaneers’ core will have a different look this season after graduating 11 seniors. They will depend on key returning players Andrew Ferguson (midfielder), Will Isley (midfielder), Wyatt Ellerbee (midfielder), Morgan Madish (attack) and Brayden Fountain (attack) to help them remain dominant.
“We are turning over almost the whole defense this year,” Wishon said. “It’s a work in progress, but these are the steps that we are going to have to take to build a great team. This year, we have senior Cole Obidowski on this defense, who has done a good job of stepping into the leadership role we needed, as well as returning sophomore Sawyer Smith, who we are looking to step up and be more of a vocal leader.”
There is a sense of unfinished business amongst the Allatoona squad, and the players and coaches are relying on vital elements that made them click last season to help take them to that next level.
“Great players, great coaches and culture is what is going to get us far,” Wishon said. “We are fortunate to have an excellent pipeline that players are coming to the program. They’re amazing coaches who work with the guys and want what is best for them and the team. Culture is everything with this team. Seeing how the guys carry themselves on and off the field and how the upper class are leaning and teaching the young guys is what helped us a lot last season.”
Wishon said although his team sat at the top of its area last year, it cannot underestimate or overlook strong teams such as North Paulding and Etowah, who have been at the Buccaneers’ heels the past few seasons.
Allatoona is 3-2 so far this season, with losses to perennial playoff powers Pope and Roswell.
Harrison finished 12-5 last year, winning Area 3-6A/7A and making it to the second round of the playoffs before falling to Buford.
Harrison, which is 4-0 to start the season, will rely on its depth and a strong defensive front made up of veteran seniors Ethan Hunt and TJ Fritz and juniors Eli Marshall and Tillman Griffith (junior).
After finishing area runner-up and losing in the opening round of the playoffs, Hillgrove has started 3-2 and is trying to regroup with its 12 veteran returning players and well-built midfield.
For the last five seasons, Lassiter has won its area, and it does not want to relinquish the title anytime soon. The Trojans’ postseason ended sooner than expected after a loss in the quarterfinals, but they will lean on transitional players who can play on both sides of the ball.
Walton finished behind Lassiter in the area and suffered a close loss to Bufford in the first round of playoffs.
“This season is about rebuilding our identity and culture,” Walton coach Griffin Spotz said. “Our biggest offseason focus was to build up culture between the players and our coaching staff. We have a leader in senior Lee Butler, who was our leading scorer in his freshman year, and he is still performing at that high level. He knows what it is like to go the distance, and I feel he can help our young guys in getting to that level.”
Pope, which finished as the third seed in the area last season, will be led by seniors Logan Gibbins, Boozer Downs, Tripp Parrish, Andrew Crandall and Rigdon Greene.
“With our big senior class, the team is focused on making a deep run in the playoff this year,” Pope coach Carl Pfaff said. “We are looking for a better season and better our close rival with a chance at the area championship.”
Walton is 4-1 to open the season, while Pope is 4-0.
In Area 3-1A/5A, Whitfield Academy is coming off an area championship and is bringing back a core group with significant experience led, by seniors Justus Nour (attack), Collin Schuster (defender) and Henry Hamilton (defender).
Whitefield has opened the season 4-2.
