There are many qualities of a great coach, such as being knowledgeable, positive and being able to lead when times get tough.
Walton boys lacrosse coach Griffin Spotz embodies all of these qualities, and they were many of the main reasons why he was named Cobb County Boys Lacrosse Coach of the Year after voting by his peers.
“This is a really cool award, but the truth is we have the best coaching staff surrounding me now,” Spotz said. “This is about Josh Baker (faceoff and middle of field play coach), Jack Chase (defensive coordinator) and Michael Holder (offensive assistant).
“We did well as a staff because those three did their job. It's easy to coach a team when you have talent on the field, and then you have coaches that are that good with you."
Walton finished the regular season 19-4 and secured the Area 4-6A/7A title with an unblemished 8-0 record.
“They're changing the region next year, so we felt like a region championship this year was huge because this is the final year we're going to be in the region," Spotz said. "This region championship meant everything in the world to us.”
The Raiders had several key moments during the season, but none more important than their game against Roswell.
“We lost 13-12. Kind of a back-and-forth game," Spotz said. "There were a lot of things that went against us, and the truth of the matter is our players didn't play with their heart, and we called them out on it after the game. We called them out in a really positive way -- no yelling, no harshness, not anything like that. You can’t talk the talk and act like you’re here for a mission and then not finish plays.”
With a fire lit under the players following that loss, Walton went on a dominating nine-game winning streak, winning by an 11-goal margin. The Raiders cruised all the way to the state championship game, where their run ended with a 7-4 loss to Lambert.
“I was fortunate enough to know these kids when they were 9 and 10 years old," Spotz said. "I started coaching the kids when they were 11. I've seen some special games and some special moments from all of those kids. I think every team is special, not just the ones that got the state title."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.