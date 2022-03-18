The Mount Paran Christian boys golf team is loaded.
The Eagles have six players capable of shooting in the 70s or lower any time they tee it up. It is the kind of depth that is hard to find in high school golf -- that is, except among the Class A private schools.
"Are we capable of competing? Yes," Mount Paran coach Scott Varner said. "Is Class A Private loaded? Yes."
The Eagles bring back nearly everyone from last year's state-qualifying team that finished eighth in the state behind powers Prince Avenue Christian, Brookstone and Savannah Country Day. The team is led by Ethan Smith, who shot 62 in a tournament last season, and averages right at even par.
An addition to this year's squad is junior Jace Butcher, who previously attended Mount Paran and is back in the school after his family lived in North Carolina the last few years. He has already made his mark on the team, winning the individual title at the Cobb County Invitational earlier this week after shooting 68.
Butcher is another player who averages 72 every time he tees it up.
The No. 3 man on the team is Tucker Thompson, who averages 75, and that is where the depth kicks in.
"We have to find a fourth," Varner said. "We are very strong at the top, and we have a number of players playing for the last spots."
In that mix are Conner Bohn -- the son of PGA Tour professional Jason Bohn -- Cooper Thompson, Zach Peterson and Heath Garrett. All four are capable of shooting low on any given day, but are still working to find consistency day in and day out.
With such a stacked team, Varner said he has tried to make a schedule that gives Mount Paran the best chance at playing at its peak come state tournament time.
The Eagles started with a team victory in the Cobb County Invitational, edging Walton by three strokes. They will also compete in the GSGA Invitational, the Atlanta Athletic Club High School Invitational and the Westminster Invitational, along with matches against Walton.
The Raiders will also be looking to return to the Class AAAAAAA state tournament, but they will be doing it with nearly an all-new lineup.
Scott Crow is the only player returning from last year's state team, but he is surrounded by other quality players, including Tyler Call and Sam Gomeyac, who joined Crow in finishing in the top 10 at the Cobb County Invitational.
Harrison brings back three players from its state tournament team from a year ago -- John Huffman, Matthew Renders and Will Perkins. Marietta will also try to make a return trip to state.
In Class AAAAAA, Allatoona has three players back from last year's state tournament team -- Jackson Stone, Caleb Chastain and Jackson Morrell. The Buccaneers finished third in the Cobb County Invitational, with Stone finishing third individually.
