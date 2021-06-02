Jim Rockwell was prepared to continue his role as Walton’s assistant boys golf coach until he was handed the team’s reins at the last minute.
As it turned out, the Raiders took the change in stride.
“I didn’t just fall into it,” Rockwell said. “It wasn’t my first rodeo. I’ve been in the program for about 10 years, but I was very pleased with the outcome based on the expectations.”
Walton has consistently had a good golf team, and Rockwell — nicknamed “Coach Rocky” — was up to the challenge of maintaining that status. However, he knew he needed to make a few changes to continue on with the program’s success.
“I eliminated the JV-varsity separation,” Rockwell said. “I just threw everyone all in together, and every time we played golf, there was something at stake, whether it be internally or externally.”
Walton went on to tie for fifth in the Cobb County Invitational, tie for third at the Area 3AAAAAAAA tournament, finish fourth in the Class AAAAAAA sectional tournament and then capped the season with a fifth-place finish in the Class AAAAAAA state championship.
For his efforts, Rockwell is the 2021 Cobb County Boys Golf Coach of the Year.
Walton’s senior class played a huge role in the team’s success this season, with five of the six golfers competing at the state tournament being seniors.
Rockwell said senior Matthew Giesler played a huge leadership role for the team.
“He was the one,” Rockwell said. “He really started to tell the other boys that they needed to work on playing golf, and nothing else.”
As for next season, it appears as if Rockwell will be one-and-done as head coach. On Wednesday, Walton announced Dylan Turner as the new coach for 2022, but that does not mean Rockwell will not still have an eye on the program.
As for what Rockwell would expect from the team next season, he wants all of the young players to get better.
“(There are) a lot of underclassmen for next season,” he said. “What we’re doing right now is emphasizing that summer is the time to improve. I’ve encouraged (the underclassmen) to play.
“I think the only thing that might keep them from qualifying for state is the inexperience, but they’ve got a lot of potential, especially if they put their mind to it.”
