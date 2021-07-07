After reaching the top of Class AAAAAA in 2020, Alex Scott climbed the ranks of Class AAAAAAA this year.
The Harrison diver followed a 2019 state runner-up finish with a Class AAAAAA state championship in the 1-meter dive the following year. Harrison moved to Class AAAAAAA the following season, placing Scott on a new short list of state title contenders.
“He had a great season,” Harrison coach Madison Jacobi said. “He dove really well this year, and he had really tough competition because Harrison was moved from Class AAAAAA to Class AAAAAAA, but he met that competition and continued to improve regardless of it.”
Scott was named the Cobb County Diver of the Year for the 2020-21 season by the Cobb Swim Coaches Association earlier this spring for his performances on big stages this season. Scott won the 1-meter dive at the Cobb County Swim and Dive Championships with a score of 552.75, up from the 503.90 score that he won state with in 2020. He finished third in the 1-meter at his final state championships while once again improving his final score in the event, this time scoring 607.45. Jacobi attributed Scott’s improvement to his competitive mentality.
“The difficulty of the dives he performs has improved significantly. He’s just matured a lot as a competitor going into some of the harder bigger meets. He approaches them really well with a great sense of confidence,” Jacobi said. “He works really hard and expects nothing less than the best from himself every single time he dives.”
Scott could not be reached for comment by press time.
Following a high school career that featured four state qualifying performances and three top-three finishes at the state championships, Scott will be heading to Indianapolis to dive for Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. Scott, who was dual-enrolled at Kennesaw State University, had a 4.2 GPA heading into his final semester at Harrison, received IUPUI’s Chancellor’s Scholarship and was accepted into IUPUI’s honors program.
