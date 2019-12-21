Harrison junior runner Sully Shelton won the Cobb County, Region 6AAAAAA and Class AAAAAA individual titles, while also helping lead the Hoyas to the team title in each event.
Still, that was not Shelton's biggest highlight of the fall.
That would be qualifying for the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon. Shelton needed to finish in the top five of the Southeast regional Nov. 30 in Cary, North Carolina, to make nationals, and he ended up third with a time of 15 minutes, 3.10 seconds.
Shelton was not overly thrilled about finishing 47th once he got to Portland, even with a strong time of 15:49.40, but he is expecting to vie for a return to next year’s race. His goal is to win it all.
Having lowered his personal best by nearly 30 seconds, the goal is attainable.
“I’m definitely pushing the 14:30 mark in the 5K (next year) and hopefully win a national championship,” said Shelton, the 2019 Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, winning the award for the second straight season.
What was also just as gratifying was Shelton's ability to help his team win the county, region and state titles.
“I think that Sully was a lot more confident in his ability,” Harrison co-coach Kent Simmons said. “He was determined to go help our team win state. He knew what he had to do to help our team, and he also had his personal goals.”
Individually, Shelton won five meets this season, with his fifth coming at the state meet on the hilly course in Carrollton.
Shelton ran conservatively for the first mile before picking up his pace on the second mile, with hopes of distancing himself from the competition. He reached the finish line on his own with a time of 16:11.41, more than 13 seconds in front of second-place finisher, Sam Rich of Lakeside-Evans.
“I stretched it to a 17-second gap at one point,” Shelton said. “I wanted to enjoy that last mile and take in the whole experience of winning state.”
It was Shelton’s first individual state championship after finishing fourth in 2018.
Another high point for Shelton was breaking the 15-minute mark at the Coach Wood Invitational, clocking in at a personal-best 14:58.91. A year ago, his personal best was 15:27.20.
Shelton also posted low times in the meets he did not win. He was sixth at the Great American Cross Country Festival in Cary (15:07.60) and second at the Wingfoot XC Classic in Cartersville (15:13.70), only finishing behind Class AAAA champion Justin Wachtel of Mary Persons (15:11.80).
“I definitely have brown a lot stronger mentally and understand racing more (this season),” Shelton said. “The more experience I get, the more comfortable I am. It’s been a blast continuing to grow and excel and push into places I didn’t think I’d be going.”
Shelton defended his Area 2AAAAAAA title in 16:18.57 and won county in 15:29.18.
