When Marietta's James May is competing, there aren’t many people who can get in his way.
No one could during the Region 3AAAAAAA championship, when he won the individual title by running a time of 15 minutes, 40 seconds.
May's ability to block out the outside noise and keep his focus has allowed him to carry himself as one the best runners in the region and the state. Closing out his senior season at Marietta, his dedication and his success did not go unnoticed.
May is the 2021 Cobb County Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, as voted on by the coaches.
“I was excited when I found out that I got the award,” May said. “It wasn’t a main goal of mine to win the award, but I am very honored and thankful to receive it. My main focus is always to be the best I can out there and be supportive for my teammates.”
May has played a vital role throughout his time at Marietta. His strengths are taking hold of situations and acting as a leader by motivating and helping guide the team through adversity.
May was an instrumental piece of the 2020 team that helped Marietta end a five-year state title drought. This season, he almost led the Blue Devils to back-to-back titles before they settled for a close second at the Class AAAAAAA meet in November.
“James, you can’t say enough about him,” Marietta coach Jack Coleman said. “He is just an awesome kid. James has always been disciplined in everything he does. James shows up and does everything you ask and puts in the work. James is not your typical athlete. He is so multi-dimensional, and I think that is what makes him special.”
May sat at the top of many rankings throughout the season. His best meet was the Great American Cross Country Festival, where he ran a season-best time of 15:16 and finished fifth against a roster of elite competition.
May added to his impressive resume by winning the Cobb County championship and placing second at state.
“Runner-up is not where I wanted to place in state, but I am just really proud of everything we accomplished as a team this year,” May said. “I didn’t reach my goals for the season, but I feel like I made a lot of improvements.”
May said improvements during the season helped him be mentally stronger, run better times, and it also helped his teammates with consistency.
May will continue running for the Blue Devils in the spring, as he will tackle the distance races for the track team. Following that, he said he plans to continue his passion and drive for cross country on the collegiate level, having narrowed down his choices to Auburn and Georgia Tech.
