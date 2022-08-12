The Whitefield Academy boys cross country team enters the 2022 season with hopes of adding to Class A Private state championship it won last year.
The Wolfpack secured the state title after three runners finished in the top 10 on the state meet course in Carrollton.
“It feels like there’s more to lose this time,” Whitefield coach Kelly Rothwell said. “Last time, we thought we had a chance at winning state. We had a good chance and were trying for it, but this time, it feels more like you have to maintain and keep our state championship title. And with all the shake-up of all the regions, it’s going to look a lot different than it did last year.”
With the departure from the public-private split in Class A, in favor of two divisions based on enrollment, Whitefield now finds itself in Region 6 of Class A Division I.
Rothwell said she will be looking to upperclassmen Taylor Wade and Andrew Rothwell -- both of whom finished in the top 10 at state -- to help lead the team to a successful season.
“They’re just excited to be with each other and to have fun,” Kelly Rothwell said. “They’re such a great group of kids. They’re excited to work hard and train with each other and have fun.”
Marietta is gearing up for another season after placing second in the Class AAAAAAA state meet. There will be younger runners present this season, but the Blue Devils will also be balanced with several athletes who were a part of the squad that won the state title in 2020.
“Each season is always a new challenge,” Marietta coach Jack Coleman said. “We graduated a couple of good runners. Hopefully, some of the younger guys are ready to step up this year. Our older guys do a really good job of bringing the guys along. They’re pretty good mentors about that and showing them the ropes.”
Marietta will have Jared Fortenberry, Jack Bolts and Hines Doyle returning this season. Fortenberry, a senior, is the leading runner among the returners, finishing in seventh at state with a time of 16 minutes, 36.91 seconds.
“(We’ve) been training all summer, so it’ll be fun to get started and start racing and see how we measure up against the other teams, because I expect it to be a very competitive season,” Coleman said. “Cobb County is a very competitive county, and the state in Class AAAAAAA is very competitive, so I’d expect nothing less than a very difficult but, hopefully, good season.”
Harrison finished fifth at the Class AAAAAAA state meet last year, with Walton ninth and Hillgrove 12th.
After Pope won its region title for the seventh consecutive time, the Greyhounds are expected to be challenged in Class AAAAAA because of the new region alignments.
“We did win region for the seventh time in a row last year for the boys, but this year, with the new region setup, they’ll be challenged to be a little bit more competitive, because we have added some pretty quality programs,” Pope coach Cathi Monk said. “Primarily, Blessed Trinity being now in our section. They definitely need to keep their focus, and they can’t just expect previous year success to be the norm.”
Last season, Blessed Trinity finished third in Class AAAAA, Roswell finished in sixth in Class AAAAAAA and Lassiter joins Pope after finishing 18th at state.
Pope, which placed seventh at state, returns Carter Spohn, William Wright, Benny Brenneman, Dermot Maloney and Davis Drake. Spohn, a senior, finished in ninth with a time of 16:40.40.
“(We’re looking forward to) just maintaining the tradition that Pope has had over the years and letting those boys do what they can do,” Monk said.
