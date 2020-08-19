The 2020 cross country season will see a shakeup because of the new GHSA region assignments.
None will be more interesting than in Region 3AAAAAAA which now hosts a pair of 2019 boys state champions in Harrison (Class AAAAAA) and Walton (Class AAAAAAA).
Both teams will have to deal with losses headed into this season.
For Walton, its top two runners last year, Connor Old and Zac Shaffer, have moved onto the college level at Georgia and Belmont, respectively. For Harrison, its biggest loss was Matthew Wyman, but the Hoyas still maintain most of their core group.
Harrison’s retention is not lost on Walton.
“Our goal is to improve between now and November. I feel like we’re a podium team,” Walton coach Travis Gower said. “Of course, you never know with teams like Harrison and Marietta. Harrison got to keep a lot of their guys.”
Marietta comes off a season in which it finished fourth at the Class AAAAAAA state meet, and it has a long and distinguished history in the sport, having won back-to-back state titles in 2014-15.
Another team not to be overlooked is Hillgrove. The Hawks also qualified for the state meet last season, finishing 14th.
Harrison coach Kent Simmons agreed that there is an excess of cross country strength in the area.
“It’s going to be quite a stacked region. There’s no doubt it’s the hardest,” Simmons said. “(Region meets) will be great state previews. With us, Walton and Marietta, you’ve got teams that are all podium teams.”
Simmons said Harrison was fortunate to win its state title last year because of key individual performances, but he has a real belief about the team this year.
“We’ve put in the work (over the summer). I know they’ve been doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” Simmons said. “I want us to be a tough team. I want our kids to feel like they can overcome these teams.”
Gower was confident, but he said there is still so much up in the air.
“We’re giving the kids the opportunity to train, but we’re saying, ‘Hey, you won’t know if this will be your last day,’” Gower said, referring to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re not sure if all the kids will even be there (because of online classes). So many things are beyond our control.”
Gower did say that he was confident the sport would be a strong outlet for his athletes, and that could help with motivation.
“I’m worried about all of them, because so many kids right now are depressed because of all of this,” Gower said, “but exercising helps to fight against these things.”
Simmons and Gower said that there is luck involved with strong region and state races, but they both said that they are preparing the best they can to eliminate or smooth over potential bad luck. Both coaches also talked about how much they missed the physical interactions with their athletes, but they did not know how much that would affect their performances.
“I missed the social items, and building team identity,” Simmons said. “We’re a large team, so the challenge is getting everyone to feel a part of it.”
