The Marietta boys cross country team is no stranger to success.
The Blue Devils won the Class AAAAAAA state championship last year. The team had a great mixture of seniors and underclassmen, with five runners finishing in the top 35 at the state meet.
The team was led by top performer Kamari Miller. He was named to the Class AAAAAAA all-state team, along with being named Gatorade’s Georgia Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year. He won state with a time of 15 minutes, 29.72 seconds -- 37 seconds in front of Harrison’s Sully Shelton.
Miller, though, has since graduated and is continuing his athletic career at Syracuse. Although he is no longer with the program, Marietta coach Jack Coleman said Miller's impact will be felt on his team for years to come.
“The example that he set for them, regarding how to go about your business and the standard he set for the day-to-day work that it takes to be a distance runner, I think he did leave quite a legacy for the guys,” Coleman said. “He was a real leader to them the way he was a mentor to many of them. Hopefully, we'll see this season that some of those guys learn from him and can move forward and do well in their own life.”
Marietta has three runners returning who were a part of the state championship team. Senior James May finished fifth with a time of 16:33.35, while Jared Fortenberry and Jack Baltz finished under 17:30 as sophomores.
“We do have a few people coming up from the middle school, so we're hoping we can rebuild and be competitive,” Coleman said. “Our goal each year is to try to be on the podium. If we could put two teams (boys and girls) on the podium, that would be good. It is always the goal to see how high we can get.”
Harrison also had a successful year and is looking to replicate its success from the 2020 season.
The Hoyas lost three seniors who placed in the top 25 at state -- Noah Connelly, Brian Boyle and Shelton, who is running at North Carolina.
Harrison coach Kent Simmons said that is one of the most decorated groups to ever run for the Hoyas.
“That group of seniors is the best group that we've ever had,” Simmons said, “because, if you think about their last three years, they finished second, first and second at state. They won two region championships. They’re the best group that we've ever had.”
Despite the loss of its core, Harrison expects to have a strong senior class consisting of Andrew Cole (37th at state), William Laine (46th), Mark Ravenscraft and Kaden McVey.
“The nice thing about those four voices is that they all have some experience now,” Simmons said. “They all are going to be very important leaders because they have a great race experience -- especially high-stakes race experience -- and they are high-quality runners as well.”
Walton finished seventh at state last year. Senior Brick Conway was 20th after he finished in 17:01, while senior Wylie Bingham and junior Kenyele Brown both finished within the top 50.
In Class AAAAAA, Pope finished seventh at state. Coach Cathi Monk said she was proud of last season, and the team is looking to improve this year.
The Greyhounds plan to do that on the backs of juniors Benny Brenneman and Carter Spohn. Both finished within the top 50 at state.
“After a successful spring track season, both Benny and Carter have dedicated themselves this summer with the necessary mileage and strength work,” Monk said, “We have a large number of boys who have bought into the process and are within seconds of each other on all runs and workouts.”
Although Allatoona placed 10th at state, it had one of the fastest runners in Region 6AAAAAA in Gabriel Bowman, who finished sixth at state after running a time of 17:04.32.
Bowman has moved on, but coach Patrick Parsons said his influence will stick with the team throughout the future.
“The legacy he's left, it's just one that we continue to have,” Parsons said, “We've had a great string of young men that have come through our program that have been really successful and grinded. Gabe grinded. We've got a great group of guys who were very young last year that realize that, to be able to have that opportunity, means there's no shortcuts. You see that a lot and how they're training, the dedication to what we've been doing all summer.”
In Class A Private, Whitefield Academy finished fourth in state and are bringing back a group of talented runners who finished in the top 30, including seniors Peyton Golden and Sebastian Nandkeolyar.
Coach Kelly Rothwell said she is excited with the runners the Wolfpack are bringing back.
“We're just so incredibly thrilled,” she said. “We get to see them grow and get faster this year, and we know that means for us and our program. They finished so incredibly well last year and we just know that, this year, they'll have an opportunity to finish even better.”
Rothwell has the opportunity to coach her son, sophomore Andrew Rothwell. As a freshman, he ran a time of 17:32.45 and finished 16th at state.
