After finishing fourth in the Class A Private state championship meet in 2020, the Whitefield Academy boys cross country team had the drive to take it to the next level, but it needed to find the one missing piece.
That piece was coach Jesse Holthus.
Holthus took the already developed team, but one that needed some direction and guidance to get them to that next step, leading the Wolfpack to the Class A Private state championship -- the first state title in program history.
For his efforts, Holthus named the Cobb County Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year, as voted on by his peers.
“It is a humbling award to receive,” he said. “There are so many great coaches throughout Cobb County, so to be recognized as one of the top coaches of the year is just a humbling experience and something I am very appreciative of. But, honestly, I feel like the award is for the kids. They are the ones that go out and run.”
Throughout the season, the consistency throughout Whitefield's roster gave it the ability to contend against anybody. Six times, the Wolfpack placed in the top 10 of a meet. Twice, early in the season, they finished second in the Kosh Klassic and at Wesleyan School Invitational.
Whitefield, however, announced itself as a formidable competitor with a chance to win it all in mid-October at Mill Creek’s Coach Wood Invitational.
Competing in the championship division, Whitefield placed seventh, finishing in front of teams like Westminster, Marist and Blessed Trinity, along with Cobb County powers Harrison, Hillgrove and Pope. The only Cobb County team to beat the Wolfpack in that race was Marietta, which went on to finish second in the state in Class AAAAAAA.
The season was a testament to Whitefield's talented runners, including Taylor Wade, Peton Golden, Andrew Rothweir, Blaise Richburg, Will Overstreet, Cavin Estep, Vincent Suddath, Riley Hughes and Sebastian Nandkeolyar, among others.
The Wolfpack dominated the Region 2A meet, with Golden, Wade, Rothwell and Nandkeolyar claiming the top four spots and Hughes finishing eighth to complete the team scoring.
That momentum carried over to the state championship in Carrollton, where Whitefield was nearly as dominant. Golden finished as the meet’s individual runner-up, Wade was sixth and Rothwell was ninth.
All the Wolfpack’s runners finished in the top 26 and helped them beat runner-up Holy Innocents' by 45 points.
Holthus said one of the key reasons for the team’s success was the chemistry. The majority of the team was made up of upperclassmen, with 12 seniors and 11 juniors who have been running together since middle school.
Holthus added that he was glad the seniors went out winning a state title. His primary focus for 2022 is working with a younger group of runners who will take on the leadership role in hopes of a back-to-back title wins.
“What makes this group of boys so special is how long they have been running with one another,” Holthus said. “After last year, not placing where they wanted, they came together to put the work in, train and motivate each other to reach that goal. I was there to help guide them to it.”
