Walton had fielded many solid boys cross country teams over the years, but it had gone without a team state championship since 1986.
Coach Travis Gower helped put an end to that drought this fall as the Raiders beat Lambert by 18 points to win the Class AAAAAAA state meet in Carrollton.
They prevailed while missing seniors Alex Helms and Erik Pitts, who were both sidelined with injuries.
“It’s still sinking in,” said Gower, the 2019 Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year. “It’s been a long time for Walton, which is hard to believe because of the success we’ve had year in and year out. For it to unfold the way it did, it was definitely unexpected. I’m excited for those kids.”
With Helms and Pitts unable to run, Gower leaned on fellow seniors Connor Old and Zac Shaffer to step up. Both were effective at the state meet, with Old finishing fifth in 16 minutes, 18.25 seconds and Shaffer seventh in 16:21.24.
Old also finished second (15:43.59) and Shaffer fourth (16:00.27) in helping the Raiders win the Area 3AAAAAAA meet at Boling Park in Canton.
However, winning the state championship came down to Gower getting Walton’s younger runners to push its veteran runners, and that took some time.
In looking back on what Walton did in 2019, Gower said the beginning of the season and the end of the season “seemed like different worlds.”
In the Cobb County Championships at Allatoona Creek Park, Walton finished third behind Harrison and Marietta. While it was not a bad showing, the Raiders’ runners were too spread out.
It would only get better from there.
“We really stressed in the second half (of the season) to put yourself in the middle of competition and running without fear,” Gower said.
Walton started improving by finishing second overall in the Darlington Cross Country Festival, but it really started catching momentum when it headed to New York to run the 2.5-mile course at the Manhattan High School Invitational.
The Raiders ended up finishing second of 26 teams in their race.
“It was a great opportunity to race in a different environment,” Gower said. “It was great to go up there and have the opportunity, and we carried the momentum from there.”
Going into the Area 3AAAAAAA meet, Old and Shaffer played their parts by finishing second and fourth, respectively, while getting a boost from Walton’s younger runners. Junior Samuel Balboa cracked the top 10 by finishing ninth, junior Evan Sommer was 20th and sophomore Brick Conway was 22nd.
That carried over into the state meet where Balboa was 14th, Conway 30th and Sommer 44th.
