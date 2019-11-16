Last March, McEachern's boys basketball team claimed the Class AAAAAAA state championship after posting a perfect 32-0 record.
The Indians also finished as one of the top-ranked programs in the country.
Now, last year’s state champions are kicking off a new season with a very different roster, but one that still expects to be in the conversation come playoff time.
“That’s always our goal,” McEachern coach Mike Thompson said. “That’s been our goal for a lot of years here. Our goal is always to get to that point and have a chance to win it. I don’t think that goal has changed. It’s going to be approached a little bit differently because we have a lot of new players.”
McEachern lost several seniors from its nationally ranked squad, including Isaac Okoro, the No. 36 overall prospect in the class of 2019 according to 247Sports. Okoro is at Auburn where he and former McEachern teammate Babatunde Akingbola are in their freshman seasons.
Center Jared Jones is also gone, now playing at Northwestern.
McEachern, however, still has an abundance of talent on its roster for the 2019-20 season.
“You can’t replace the consistency, the chemistry,” Thompson said. “You watch Auburn play at all right now, and (Okoro) has been at the forefront of everything they’ve done this season.”
Three talented juniors, Bobby Moore, Camron McDowell and Randy Brady, all join the McEachern roster. Brady is the No. 173 overall prospect in the junior class, according to 247Sports.
McEachern also added Dylan Cardwell, a 6-foot-10 center who played last season at high school powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. Cardwell is still working to be ruled eligible after the move.
“If he gets eligible, that changes our team quite a bit," Thompson said. "It makes us a lot more formidable for national stuff because he’s an outstanding player.”
McEachern, however, also returns its biggest star in 6-foot point guard Sharife Cooper, the No. 19 player in this year's senior class and the No. 2 player in the state.
Cooper's return will go a long way in ensuring that McEachern will be playing meaningful games in February and March. Last season, he averaged 27.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 4.3 steals per game, while earning multiple state and national player of the year awards.
Cooper, a five-star recruit, is committed to join Okoro and Akingbola at Auburn beginning next season.
“He’s a tremendous offensive player,” Thompson said of Cooper. “I think he’s working defensively to get better. He’s one of the top two or three players in the country, and when you have that on your side every night, it gives you a great advantage.”
McEachern is already off to a 1-0 start, defeating Berkmar 74-70 in the Georgia Elite Eight tip-off. It also blew out Creekside in a preseason scrimmage.
“Defensively, we know we have to get much better,” Thompson said, reflecting on his team’s first two outings. “We’re not nearly as good defensively as we will be two months from now. I like the energy that our kids have and the pace they play with.”
