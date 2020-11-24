Reclassification was hard on the boys basketball teams that would end up in the new-look Region 6AAAAAA.
Of the teams in the nine-team, all-Cobb County region, seven made the state playoffs last season. That fact alone would likely make it the most competitive region in the state, on top of the fact it now contains a defending state champion, and two others that made the semifinals.
"It's brutal," Pope coach Pat Abney said.
It all starts with Wheeler (24-7), last year's Class AAAAAAA state champion, which dropped in classification.
The Wildcats upset Grayson, which was ranked No. 5 nationally, in the state title game. They would normally be considered the favorite as the new season gets underway, but they will definitely be challenged.
South Cobb (28-3) advanced to the Class AAAAAA semifinals last season and beat Wheeler during the regular season.
Kell (26-6) made it to the Class AAAAA semifinals, while beating Class AAAAAAA teams Westlake, North Cobb and Marietta. The Longhorns also dropped a close game to Wheeler (75-71) during the regular season.
"All those years I was in there with Wheeler and it felt like Wheeler and everybody else," Abney said. "This year, the schedule is just brutal."
While the three semifinal teams may appear to be the ones at the top, there is plenty of other quality basketball programs which could knock them off on any night.
Pope was 21-8 and made the playoffs, while Allatoona went 18-11 and advanced to the second round in Class AAAAAA. Kennesaw Mountain went 13-17, making the second round of the playoffs in Class AAAAAAA. Sprayberry (5-24) survived a rough season and won two games in the region tournament to qualify for the state playoffs.
Sprayberry may be carrying the late momentum over to this season as it opened the season with a win at Campbell under new coach Mike Marchese, formerly the girls coach at Marietta and Osborne.
The two Region 6AAAAAA teams that did not make the playoffs a year ago --Lassiter and Osborne -- both have a history of playing quality basketball.
The amount of talent in one region becomes a double-edged sword, as at least three quality programs will be left on the sideline watching as the state playoffs begin in February.
"It's the nature of the beast," Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. "At the end, you still have to get through the region tournament, too. There will be some deserving teams left out."
However, for those teams that do qualify for the state tournament, by playing the kind of schedule they face this season, they will be ready for whatever team is put in front of them.
"It will prepare you to play," South Cobb coach Greg Moultrie said. "If you get out of the region, you will be battle-tested, and you could see two teams advancing to the final four."
Abney agrees.
"Two would be the minimum," he said.
Of course, that is if teams can get to the end of the season. How many games will be played is unknown during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Staying focused is the key," Moultrie said. "You don't know when the last game is going to be. It means games, night in and night out, become more important."
Coaches have said it is a matter of each team trying to remain in its own bubble and making sure players understand the circumstances.
"You remind the guys that, if the season means something, you put yourself in a bubble," Sellers said. "You avoid the parties and the large crowds because, if you have to deal with positives, you could lose three or four games before you can get back on the floor."
It could also mean the loss of more games if a team has to quarantine for two weeks.
In a 14-day period in early January, Kell is set to play South Cobb, Sprayberry, Kennesaw Mountain, Wheeler and Allatoona from Jan. 5-19. From Jan. 15-26, Wheeler faces Kell, Kennesaw Mountain, Allatoona, Pope and South Cobb. South Cobb concludes the regular season with Wheeler, Allatoona and Kell from Jan. 26-Feb. 2.
"We just try to control what we can control," Abney said.
