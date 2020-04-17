It would have been difficult for Sharife Cooper to have a better season than he did last year.
During the 2018-19 campaign, he led McEachern to a 32-0 record, was named the USA Today Boys Player of the Year and a Naismith All-American, and the list went on and on.
While the 2019-20 season may not have lived up to it on every level, Cooper's game continued to improve in every area.
The highly regarded senior finished the season by leading McEachern to the Class AAAAAAA semifinals, averaging 30.6 points, 7.8 assists and 3.6 steals per game. Cooper has been named a Sports Illustrated first-team All-American, a Naismith third-team All-American and now the Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the second straight season.
"He's a leader," McEachern coach Mike Thompson said. "Kids follow him. When he says something, they listen. He has that 'it' factor."
Thompson said there were a few bumps in the road early in the season as the players began to get to know one another, but it was Cooper's leadership that brought them together.
"He was instrumental in them becoming a team," Thompson said. "They were very unified by the end of the season."
McEachern went on a run after the calendar changed to 2020. The Indians closed the regular season by winning nine of their last 10 games, then won the Region 3AAAAAAA title and began another deep playoff run.
"We were playing at our peak by the time we played North Gwinnett (in the quarterfinals) at North Gwinnett," Thompson said. "It was one of the prouder things about this year."
Cooper led the Indians with 27 points in that game, but 22 of them came when they really needed them in the second half and overtime. With the win, McEachern advanced to the semifinals against Grayson, and after getting beat by the Rams by 26 points in a meeting early in the year, Cooper's 21 points had the Indians in position to pull an upset before they fell by six.
Cooper will now head to Auburn as one of the highest-rated high school recruits in the country.
Thompson said he expects nothing but success for Cooper with the Tigers.
"He will be somebody that can lead them," Thompson said. "He plays the fast-paced style coach (Bruce) Pearl likes. He'll be able to find ways to score and get the others in the proper positions."
2019-20 MDJ Boys All-County Team
G Sharife Cooper, McEachern, 6-1, Sr.
G Scoota Henderson, Kell, 6-2, So.
F Sam Hines, Wheeler, 6-5, Sr.
G Chandler Baker, Walker, 6-4, Sr.
G Zocko Littleton, South Cobb, 6-2, So.
F Emon Washington, South Cobb, 6-6, Sr.
Second team
F Ross Shepherd, Pope, 6-6, Sr.
F Jordan Meka, Mount Bethel Christian, 6-9, Sr.
F Ja’Heim Hudson, Wheeler, 6-7, Jr.
F Perry Robinson, Kennesaw Mountain, 6-7, Sr.
G Danny Stubbs, Pebblebrook, 6-0, Jr.
F Kaleb Washington, Pebblebrook, 6-7, Jr.
Honorable mention
Allatoona: Isaiah Logan, Kevin Taylor. Campbell: Andrew Thomas-Brown, Myson Lowe, Jaylon Simpson. Harrison: Cam Johnson. Hillgrove: Braylen Howard, Nate Meshida. Kell: Nahjae Colon, Xavier Presley. Kennesaw Mountain: Jordan James, McEachern: Randy Brady, Camron Mcdowell. Mount Paran Christian: Alex Elliott. North Cobb: Justin Coleman, Tyler Gorsuch, Freddy Woods. North Cobb Christian: Kami Young. Pope: Will Kolker. Walker: Burke Chebuhar, Omar Cooper, Chris Newell. Wheeler: Isaiah Collier. Whitefield Academy: A.J. Hopkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.