On the last day of January, Wheeler lost a game to Pebblebrook, 70-67.
The loss caused coach Larry Thompson to have an impromptu meeting with his squad.
"We were going into the region tournament, and we just lost by 3 to Pebblebrook at their place," Thompson said. "We talked about how we just couldn't put ourselves in that kind of situation. We couldn't afford to lose a game and then have to settle for a No. 3 or 4 seed. We wanted to make sure we played the first couple of playoff games at home. We didn't lose again."
Wheeler went on to win the region title with a revenge win over Pebblebrook, by the same score as the previous game -- 70-67.
"We had been building (toward the playoffs), but that was an eye-opening game," Thompson said. "The guys didn't want to have that losing feeling again."
Follwing the win in the Region 2AAAAAAA tournament, Wheeler went on a playoff run. It included an overtime win over Shiloh, a dismantling of Milton -- which had beaten Wheeler earlier in the season -- and then a rematch against Grayson -- which was the No. 4 team in the country -- in the state championship game.
Wheeler rode its defense and a career game by senior Samuel Hines Jr. to a 60-59 victory. The win secured the program its seventh state championship and the third overall for Thompson.
Thompson, who won two titles at Greenforest Christian, said one of the main keys to the season was the team not caring who got the headlines.
"It was the unselfishness of that group," said Thompson, the 2019-20 Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County Boys Basketball Coach of the Year. "Game by game, they matured and players grew into leadership positions. The guys grew to be unselfish."
The main constant for the season was Hines.
The senior Denver signee averaged 18 points for the season, but he saved his best for the playoffs. In the championship game, he scored 28 points by going 11-of-12 from the field, 6-of-8 from the line and adding nine rebounds.
Thompson, though, said it was far from a one-man team
"Nash Kelly was most valuable. The last nine or 10 games, he played incredible defense," Thompson said. "Maxwell Harris hit two big 3s to help us extend the lead (against Grayson)."
Thompson also said that Ja'Hiem Hudson's efforts were crucial, as well as the defense played by Prince Davies. He also said many of the young players, like freshman Isaiah Collier, stepped up at the right times.
"It was the ultimate team effort," Thompson said.
Wheeler will lose four seniors, including Hines and Kelly, to graduation, but Thompson said the experience of playing for and winning a state championship will give his returning players an edge heading into next season.
"That experience goes a long way," Thompson said. "Not everyone gets a chance to play in a state championship. It's going to help them by leaps and bounds."
