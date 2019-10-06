Boys Athlete of the Week: Walker's Keon Smart 

Walker junior Keon Smart excelled on both sides of the ball in the Wolverines’ 28-7 win over Pinecrest on Sept. 27.
He scored two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to help give Walker a two-touchdown lead and finished the game with 148 yards.
Smart also had a fourth quarter interception and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown.
Strengths: His quickness and ability to get around defenders.
Working on: His explosiveness and breaking tackles.
His biggest football goal: Going to the playoffs and winning a state championship.
He encourages teammates by saying: “Don’t let the crowd and the fans disturb you. Stay focused, and we can come out with a victory.
His finest football memory: Winning a state championship with my little league team when I was 11.
Who would play him in a movie about himself: Kevin Hart
Biggest fear: Death
Most used emoji: The laughing face
Favorite Cartoon: Tom and Jerry
He would like to treat himself to: Dinner at Bahama Breeze .
Picture he has on his desktop: The galaxy.
Not many people know that: He can do a back flip.
