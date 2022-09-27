Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon minced few words when talking about the Owls' game against Wofford last Saturday.
"We probably had the worst effort outing we've had here in a long time," Bohannon said Tuesday during his weekly news conference. "It was disheartening to see the lack of effort where it's your first home game and your back is against the wall a little bit. I talked to the guys about the last drive because we didn't play very hard."
Kennesaw State (1-2) watched a 24-9 fourth-quarter lead get cut to 24-22, and Wofford had the ball with a chance to win before the defense finally made a play to end the game.
Bohannon said the team, right now, cannot seem to get out of its own way.
"I say all this because this is where we are right now," he said.
Heading into Saturday's game at Jacksonville State (4-1), Bohannon said the team has to play harder, clean up its mistakes and pay attention to detail. If the Owls do not, he has an idea of what is going to happen on Saturday.
"If we aren't completely intentional about the way we go into practice and go to meetings with great attention -- ff we're not completely intentional about our practice habits, from start to finish, they'll run us out of the stadium on Saturday," Bohannon said.
"Jacksonville State is not the same Jacksonville State we've played against the last couple of years, in my opinion. They are tougher, more physical than what they've been."
The last time Kennesaw State played in Jacksonville, Alabama, was the second round of the 2017 Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, and the Owls came away with a 17-7 victory.
While many Kennesaw State fans will likely point to the Owls' 60-52, five-overtime win over Jacksonville State the next year at Truist Park as the program's signature win. Bohannon said it was the 2017 win that stands out to him, and he hopes his current team can eventually emulate that squad.
"You play this game because you love it and you're passionate about it," Bohannon said. "If you want something bad enough, you'll find a way to get it done. That team in 2017 was one of the most motivated teams and football teams I've ever been a part of. They wanted that thing bad. I didn't have to say a word to them. Defensively, it's as hard as I've ever seen us play.
"Because they loved it, they were passionate about it and they wanted it, and it was a big deal to them. It was 11 guys flying to the football. It was all phases, motivated."
ASUN DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
On the strength of his 78-yard interception return for a touchdown against Wofford, defensive back Markeith Montgomery was named the ASUN Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
The senior from Flintstone finished the night with four tackles (two solo) and a pass break-up. The interception was the sixth of Montgomery's career and moved him into a tie for third place in program history for career interceptions alongside former Owls Dorian Walker and Bryson Armstrong.
The record for career interceptions is eight for Dante Blackmon, who played for Kennesaw State from 2015-16. Former Kell High School standout Taylor Henkle had seven from 2015-17.
On the air
Saturday's game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff. It can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on the KSU Owls app.
