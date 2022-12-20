MARIETTA — Marietta’s youthful team continues to show glimpses of quality basketball that is on the horizon, but it could not put enough runs together Tuesday to hold off Blythewood.
Each time the Blue Devils would start to put pressure on the Bengals from South Carolina, Blythewood would answer with a run of its own and eventually pulled away for a 61-49 victory in the Lemon Street Classic at Marietta Garden.
“We’re just young,” Marietta coach Markus Hood said. “Youth and inexperience. The difference was turnovers and rebounding.”
There were also a few missed opportunities.
Marietta (1-12) trailed 27-21 at the half, and after a 3-pointer by Jack Bourgeois, who led the Blue Devils with 23 points, it pulled within four at 30-26. Marietta had one chance to get closer, but Blythewood (6-5) followed with back-to-back 3-pointers, a jumper and two free throws as part of an 10-0 run to push the lead to 40-26.
Three times, Marietta had an opportunity to get the lead back under 10, but it came up short each time. With the lead at 49-39 with just under 5 minutes to play, Blythewood went on quick 7-0 surge to build the lead to its biggest point at 17 before the Blue Devils closed the game on a 8-3 run, with all eight points scored by Bourgeois.
Aden Canty finished with nine points for Marietta.
Blythewood had four scores in double figures, led by Lamont Jackson’s 16 points. Will Olden and Josiah Pack each had 11, and Austin Coker finished with 10.
While Marietta was not in the showcase game of its Lemon Street Classic on Tuesday night, Hood said the third annual event should be deemed a success — from the amount of ranked teams and big-name prospects who played in the 25-team event, to the opportunity for the Blue Devils and their basketball community to celebrate a once great Lemon Street Hornets program.
Lemon Street was the high school for Black students in Marietta, prior to its integration with Marietta High in the 1960s.
“The event is tremendous,” Hood said. “It give a platform for the Lemon Street alumni to tell their stories. This weekend has been incredible, and we hope to continue using it as a way of uniting folks together.”
