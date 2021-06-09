Kennesaw State women’s basketball coach Octavia Blue has finalized her coaching staff for her first season at the helm.
The additions announced former Owls assistant Janie Mitchell, as well as Noelle Cobb, Kym Hope and Matthew Walter.
Mitchell spent the last two seasons as the head coach at the Division II University of Bridgeport in Connecticut. She served as an assistant coach at Kennesaw State under then-coach Nitra Perry from 2013-16.
Mitchell has also had coaching stops as a graduate assistant at Jackson State, and as an assistant at Stony Brook.
Mitchell played her college ball at Georgia Tech, where she became captain as a sophomore and led the Yellow Jackets to their first NCAA tournament win in 2007. Mitchell also played professionally in Bulgaria.
“Janie brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and familiarity to the staff here at KSU,” Blue said in a release. “As an established recruiter, coach Mitchell has strong relationships in the state of Georgia and within the region. Her impact on this program will be felt right from the start.”
Hope shares a common accolade with Blue as both were inductees into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame . The two co-captained the Hurricanes in their time as teammates.
Hope joins the Owls after an 11-year run as the head coach at Johnson & Wales University in North Miami, Florida. The college was set to close after the 2020-21 academic year, with the NAIA athletic program shuttered.
“Kym Hope, a longtime head coach, brings an invaluable element here to the nest,” Blue said. “I have known Kym for several years and our young ladies will benefit greatly from her ability to share her knowledge of the game and her commitment to a championship mentality.”
Cobb joins the Kennesaw State staff after a two-year stint with Blue as assistants at Miami. Blue she sees her as one of college basketball's hidden gems.
“Noelle Cobb is the best-kept secret and a rising star in coaching,” Blue said. “She is energetic and relationship-driven with a great work ethic. She loves the game and is hungry to learn. There is no better person I’d want our players to be around.”
Rounding out the staff is Walter, who will be Blue's director of basketball operations. Walter and Blue also crossed paths at Miami, where Walter served two years as the head student manager for the Hurricanes.
Walter then moved to California, where he worked as the assistant director of women’s basketball operations at San Francisco.
“Matt is a relentless worker who I have seen tremendous growth in since our time together at Miami,” Blue said. “He is detailed, efficient and organized. It was a no-brainer hire for me because I know first-hand what he brings to the table.”
