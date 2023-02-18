ROSWELL – All three games this season between Pope and Blessed Trinity has been decided late in the fourth quarter.
The Greyhounds coming up short each time.
Again, it was Blessed Trinity that stepped up during the final seconds of the Region 7AAAAAA championship game, making Pope settle for a 55-51 loss Friday at Roswell High School.
“We anticipated it coming down to the end of the fourth quarter,” Blessed Trinity coach Mark Moses said. “We've played two games with (Pope) this year and all of them have come down to the fourth quarter. We kept our composure when it looked like we might lose it a little bit.”
The Titans led by six heading to the fourth quarter, but Zach Bleshoy's 3-pointer put the Greyhounds ahead 43-42 with 3:45 left in the game.
The Pope lead didn't last long, the Greyhounds (19-9) were in position to win with the score tied 45-45 with less than 2 minutes remaining.
With Blessed Trinity (21-6) ahead 47-46, Brigham Rogers stretched the lead to three points on a layup before Pope was called for goaltending on the next possession, stretching the lead to five.
The Greyhounds were not the same following the goaltending call, allowing Blessed Trinity to seal the game with four free throws.
“It was there for the taking, we just didn't have a good shooting night,” Pope coach Pat Abney said. “We played hard. We played aggressive. I thought our defense played really good. We did not shoot it well enough to win.”
Bleshoy hit key shots down the stretch and led the Greyhounds with 19 points, but the Greyhounds struggled from long range in the second half, making only 2-of-11 attempts.
Rogers led Blessed Trinity with 16 points and pulled down 20 rebounds. Ty Harpring added 11.
Pope started fast in the first quarter, jumping out to an early 11-3 lead, but seven unanswered Titans points tied the game at 18-18. A 3-pointer by Harpring from the left corner gave Blessed Trinity its first lead at 23-20.
A 3-pointer from Charlie Parker and a three-point play by Rogers stretched the Blessed Trinity lead to nine late in the second quarter.
The Titans maintained its lead until early in the fourth quarter. A jumper, followed by a 3-pointer from Ryan Luttrell cut the Blessed Trinity lead to 42-40 before Bleshoy's 3 gave Pope the lead.
