ACWORTH – The Allatoona girls soccer team saw its season end Wednesday, falling to the Blessed Trinity 1-0 in their second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
The lone goal of the match came with just four minutes remaining in regulation. Blessed Trinity captain Caroline Smith received the ball on the left side of the box and put a shot to the right corner of the goal past Allatoona goalkeeper Claire Smith.
While the score was close, the Titans dominated the attacking phase all game long. Blessed Trinity out-shot Allatoona 16-2 and the Titans had five corner kicks while Allatoona was held without.
“We played a really good soccer team over there in Blessed Trinity,” Allatoona coach Troy Petersen said. “We had minimal chances, and when you have minimal chances, you just have to make them count and we didn’t."
Where Allatoona was lacking was moving the ball downfield. They were not able to match the pace of Blessed Trinity, and whenever the Buccaneers found themselves with an opportunity, the ball was lost to a poor pass, or the chance was smothered by the Titans’ defense.
This was in stark contrast to Blessed Trinity’s attack, which came much with a much faster pace. The Titans had several very close chances that were either near misses or were saved by Smith before finally breaking through after 76 minutes of play.
The loss for Allatoona means its season has come to an end at 13-3. However, the Buccaneers will hold their heads high, as they reached the state playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season.
“They had a great, great year,” Petersen said. “We made it from not even making it to the playoffs last year to making it into the second round.”
