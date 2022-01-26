MARIETTA - Pope grabbed an early lead and put the game away late to earn a 76-69 victory over Kell in a key Region 6AAAAAA matchup Tuesday.
The victory solidified the Greyhounds (14-7, 7-5) into fourth place in the region, pulling within 1½ games of the third place Longhorns (11-8, 8-3) with two weeks left in the regular season.
For Kell, the loss dropped it 1½ behind Osborne, who the Longhorns defeated over the weekend.
“We need more focus coming into games like this,” Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. “Coming off a win on Friday, I think our guys may have been too confident in tonight’s game.”
Cam Bleshoy’s six consecutive points off a pair of driving layups and two free throws, and a 3-pointer from Trey Kaiser allowed the Greyhounds to build a 22-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“(Bleshoy’s) our horse, he’s our stud,” Pope coach Patrick Abney said. “Everything we do kind of goes through him. He allows us to be really good. He is relentless on the boards and makes good decisions with the ball”
Belshoy finished with 18 points.
“I think I could’ve played better, and I missed a few shots I thought I could’ve had,” Bleshoy said. “I really just want to show people how good I am and put Pope basketball on the map.”
Kaiser had 11 points, making three 3s and a pair of free throws.
Trailing 41-31 going into the third quarter, Kell came out strong with a jumper from both Dylan Cambridge and Peyton Marshall to make it 43-35.
The Longhorns continued with a layup and a 3 from Parrish Johnson Jr to make it 45-40, adding to his 18 points.
Cambridge scored 12 of his 18 points during the second half, capping the third quarter with a pair of field goals and a free throw cutting Kell’s deficit to 56-48.
“He (Cambridge) is a high energy guy and does whatever we need him to do,” Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. “He kept us in the game the second half, so without him it may have been a lot worse.”
Will Kuimjian, who finished with 21 points, answered with consecutive shots from beyond the arc to push the lead to 56-42.
The Longhorns pulled within six points at 64-58 on a Marshall tip-in with just under four minutes to play.
The 7-foot sophomore scored 16 points in the game.
Areeb Khan, who had 14 points, gave the Greyhounds some last-minute momentum after a free-throw and a field goal leading to a nine-point run to close the game.
“I thought we did two good things tonight. I thought we shot the ball well and took care of the ball,” Abney said. “We did not turn the ball over, but Kell is really good about turning the ball over and pressure defense.”
