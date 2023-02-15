ROSWELL -- A crucial heads-up play by Zach Bleshoy helped propel Pope into the Region 7AAAAAA championship game after a nail-biting 51-50 win over Alpharetta on Tuesday at Roswell High School.
With 30 seconds left in the game, the Raiders (15-12) had possession and Alpharetta leading scorer Bryant put up a shot that just missed off the front of the rim. It looked like the Raiders were going to keep possession as the ball was heading out of play, but Bleshoy found a way to give the ball back to the Greyhounds.
He grabbed the ball, and as he was heading out of bounds, managed to throw it off an Alpharetta player.
"Zach's steal was crucial and was a huge stop when we really needed it," Abney said.
The win sends Pope (18-8) into the region title game where it will face top-seed Blessed Trinity on Friday. The Titans beat Greyhounds 55-46 in mid-January and then 61-52 just over a week ago. Alpharetta will take on Sprayberry in the third-place game.
"We've played two very close games with (Blessed Trinity), we lost both," Abney said. "With them being the No. 1 seed in the region all year it's a big deal that we are going to be ready for."
For much of the game, it didn't look like Pope would need any late heroics.
Bleshoy, who lead the Greyhounds with 16 points scored early to help Pope build a 19-9 first-quarter lead. Center Theron Nixon followed by making himself known in the paint by grabbing rebounds and blocking shots into the stands. He would finish with 15 points and six blocks.
The second quarter would be dominated by the Raiders as guard Jacob Bryant would continuously make his way to the foul line. Alpharetta would pull within three, trailing 30-27 at the half. Bryant would finish with 25 points.
The Greyhounds built their lead to 10 points in the fourth quarter, but self-inflicted wounds allowed the Raiders back in the game.
"We started struggling to execute when it was crucial," Abney said.
A Bryant lay-up pulled Alpharetta within one, and set up Bleshoy for his big moment.
"We didn't play our best offensively but down the stretch defensively we got the job done," Pope coach Patrick Abney said.
