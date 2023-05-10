Dominick Blaylock was part of two national championships at the University of Georgia. Now, he will try to help raise the profile of the Bulldogs' archrival to become a title contender, too.
The former Walton High School standout announced his intention to transfer to Georgia Tech on Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound wide receiver, who is expected to graduate this week with a degree in housing management and policy, will have two years of eligibility remaining.
"Proud to say that I am graduating this week from the University of Georgia," Blaylock told On3sports.com. "After talking to over 15 programs, I have decided to further my graduate studies and finish my eligibility at Georgia Tech. Thank you Athens and for everything and all the great memories. GO DAWGS"
Blaylock was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and had a promising start to his career at Georgia. As a freshman in 2019 he caught 18 passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 14 punt returns for a 9.1 yard average and was named the team's co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year. However, a torn ACL in the SEC championship game against LSU likely changed the course of his career.
On pace to return that fall, Blaylock tore the same ACL again in fall camp and he missed the 2020 season.
He played in only two games in 2021, but last season he began to show the form that had made him a top prospect when he first arrived on campus.
Blaylock caught 15 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown. His two biggest catches of the year came when he picked up a big first down to help the Bulldogs come back to avoid an upset at Missouri, and then he had a 20-yard reception that helped lead the team to its first touchdown in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State in the College Football Playoffs.
For his career, Blaylock played in 31 games, had 35 receptions for 548 yards and six touchdowns.
Blaylock is the third former Bulldog to switch to the Yellow Jackets this offseason. He joins tight end Brett Seither and former offensive analyst Buster Faulkner, who in Georgia Tech's new offensive coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.