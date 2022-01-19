Two bills recently placed before the Georgia Senate could drastically alter how public high school athletics are governed in the state.
Senate Bills 328 and 334, both sponsored by Sen. Jeff Mullis (R-Chickamauga) and eight other Republican senators, empowers the state board of education to create a new nonprofit governing body for high school athletics.
"Sometimes you produce legislation to make a better Georgia," Mullis said on the Senate floor Friday. "Sometimes you produce legislation to get people's attention."
The attention he's seeking is that of the GHSA. The association currently oversees high school athletics for 465 public and private schools across Georgia. The organization operates independently of the state and is funded predominantly by state playoff and championship gate receipts, according to recent budget figures. Schools also pay membership fees to the association.
The GHSA just recently completed its reclassification and realignment. Those processes are done every two years to account for changes in school enrollments. Schools are classified based on student population counts then aligned into regions inside that classification based on location.
The two bills are a response to this latest round of reclassification and realignment. For the first time in about a decade, smaller public and private schools beginning with the 2022-23 academic year will compete in the same state playoffs. That change was made after more than 10 private school GHSA members announced they were leaving the organization for the Georgia Independent School Association's (GISA) new league, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA) beginning next school year. It was decided that there were not enough remaining GHSA Class A-Private members to keep the classification separate, so they will be mixed in with the public schools moving forward.
Beyond building a new governing body to possibly replace the GHSA, SB 328 calls for the creation of six athletic regions across the state based on school location, not size. Another significant change has to do with student-athlete transfer eligibility. The proposed legislation states that a student is eligible to participate in sports "in the school in which he or she first enrolls each school year," essentially removing existing attendance zone requirements. The bill also calls for the new organization's bylaws to have provisions that would prohibit recruitment of students for athletic purposes.
Furthermore, SB 334 would disallow public schools from playing in an association that does not have separate regions and playoffs for public and private schools with 640 or fewer students. That would, in effect, remove the state's smallest schools from the GHSA if the public-private mixture remains starting next school year.
If Senator Mullis wanted the GHSA's attention, he has it. News of the legislation was sent to GHSA members in an e-mail last week, asking them to contact their state representatives and senators to "express [their] thoughts and concerns about the proposed legislation." The correspondence had the electronic signature of GHSA Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines, though he has not yet made any public comments on the issue.
"They're trying to protect their domain," Mullis said of the GHSA in his address on the Senate floor. "They're trying to protect their evilness. They're trying to protect how they violate other high schools and school systems around Georgia... We're trying to get them to understand that their goal should be to make sure high school systems are treated fairly."
The GHSA did have its Board of Trustees meet electronically Thursday to discuss the proposed legislation. According to meeting minutes, Trion City Schools Superintendent Phil Williams was invited to attend, and did. The minutes state that Williams and other superintendents are frustrated with the recent reclassification, namely the removal of the split between small public and private schools.
It was decided that several members of the GHSA board, along with Williams, would meet with Senator Mullis in person to "discuss the situation further and see if a compromise position could be arrived at," the minutes state.
Meanwhile, Mullis' bills have been sent to the Senate Education & Youth Committee.
