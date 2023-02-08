KENNESAW -- Bill Ripken was not as good a baseball player as his Hall of Fame brother, Cal Ripken Jr.
When it comes down to it, not many people were. However, Bill Ripken still has one of the best stories about getting to the major leagues.
After spending five years in the Baltimore Orioles' farm system, Ripken finally got his call to the big club, and he had a couple of familiar faces waiting for him.
"On July 11 (1987), I stood next to my brother in the Orioles' infield," Ripken, a second baseman for the majority of his career, said as part of the Kennesaw State baseball team's First Pitch Banquet last weekend at NorthStar Church. "Six days later, I hit my first home run. I didn't hit many, but Bud Black threw a 1-2 pitch down and in, and I got it.
"As I rounded the bases and got to home plate, the first person there to shake my hand was my brother, because I was batting second and he was batting third. When I got to the top step of the dugout, the next person to shake my hand was my father (Orioles manager Cal Ripken Sr.).
"That story is going to be hard to beat."
Bill Ripken, now 58 and a baseball analyst for MLB Network, went on to say much of the reason he became a major league player is because of his brother and his father, and he said the influence of a coach or parent young players have an enormous effect on who and what they become. The important thing is for those coaches and parents to understand their players' limitations and not be blinded by delusions.
Ripken said he got the truth from his father every step of the way.
"I'm biased, but my brother did things that were absolutely amazing," Ripken said of Cal Jr.'s decorated career of 2,362 straight games played, 3,184 hits, 431 home runs, two MVP awards and 19 All-Star selections. "I wanted to do that, but my father understood that likely wasn't going to be possible. He said, 'You aren't him, and you can't do what he does, but if you keep working and keep doing what you can do, it's going to be good enough."
For Bill Ripken, it turned into a 12-year career with the Orioles, Texas Rangers, Cleveland Indians and Detroit Tigers.
Ripken said his father was one of the best at breaking down things to their easiest and most basic points. It was something he said helped him because it allowed him to not have to overthink a situation. It is also something he would like to see more of from coaches at all levels.
"Take care of the little things and you'll never have to deal with a big thing to worry about," Ripken said his father told him. "A 6-4-3 double play can be very complex, but my dad would say the 6-4-3 double play was, 'Catch, throw, catch, throw and catch.' When you have complex moments, think about it in its simplest form."
Ripken also said there is no substitute for hard work, because there is not much difference between a player who wraps up his career after playing four years at Kennesaw State, and a player who may be a 10-year journeyman in professional baseball.
"Don't take a play off," Ripken said. "Games are easy to compete in. They are supposed to be fun, but find a way to get better every day during practice. There is nothing wrong with being the best practice player on the field on any given day.
"If you hit it, pitch it and catch it better than the other team, we win."
