POWDER SPRINGS – Hillgrove put up 26 points in the third quarter to pull away and defeat Camden County 65-33 in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs on Tuesday.
The win sets up a Round 2 at Cherokee either Friday or Saturday.
The Lady Hawks led 24-16 at the start of the second half and quickly extended the advantage with a layup from Caylie Long and a 3-pointer by Aryelle King.
Long went down with an injury shortly after and did not return for the rest of the game.
“Hopefully it’s just a bruise,” Hillgrove coach Susan Milam said. “We hope that it’s something that she can take a day and let it rest and be ready to go when we play on Friday, but we’re not sure yet.”
The Lady Hawks were not deterred and they went on a 15-0 run soon after, which started with layups by Elena Harden and Amorie Strachan. Lauren Render added a layup and a 3-pointer. King made a 3-pointer, and Render added another to push the lead 46-20.
Hillgrove would continue to put pressure on defense and hold the Lady Wildcats to 10 points for the quarter, ending with a 50-26 lead.
“We made way too many turnovers,” Camden County coach Keith Ellis said. “I think we ended with 34, and you’re not gonna win any game if you got 34 turnovers.”
Continuing to lead with defense, the fourth quarter saw the Lady Hawks put the game away, outscoring the Lady Wildcats 15-7.
“Part of it was getting the kids into the habit of playing hard constantly,” Milam said.
Amaya Harris and Render both finished with 18 points alongside King’s nine for Hillgrove. Virginia Shorts finished with nine points for Camden County.
