LAWRENCEVILLE — A third-quarter blitz Tuesday finished off Pebblebrook and sent the Archer girls basketball team to the final four for the first time since 2017.
The ninth-ranked Tigers rolled to a 74-42 win in the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals, earning a trip to Saturday’s 6 p.m. semifinal at Buford City Arena. They will face No. 5 Harrison, which knocked off No. 3 Grayson in the quarterfinals.
“I’m just proud of the girls,” Archer head coach Dani Wright said. “They’re really just coming together at a great time right now. They’re gelling. They played hard for each other, just playing for each other is the biggest and most important thing right now.”
Archer (22-6) built a 12-2 lead at the start, but Pebblebrook (16-11) fought back against the initial surge and pulled within 16-13 at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, and took a 34-21 lead into halftime.
The game turned lopsided quickly in the third quarter thanks to Archer’s decisive 13-0 run. Courtney Nesbitt had six points in that spurt and Ashanti Bryant scored four. Pebblebrook was outscored 26-11 in the third quarter.
Mearah Whitehead led the Archer offense with 17 points, Taniya McGowan had 14 points, Nesbitt scored 13 and Mia Walker had 11 points. Bryant added seven points.
Pebblebrook (16-11) got 21 points from Kania Seymour and 12 points from Iryana Muckle.
