MABLETON – Kami Young led all scorers with 16 points as Pebblebrook rolled to an 84-44 victory over North Cobb in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA boys state basketball tournament at Kay Jackson Gymnasium on Wednesday.
Young drained a game-high four 3-pointers and scored nine of his points in the second half as the Falcons (23-3) outscored the Warriors (10-13) 34-12 in the third period to put the game away.
Pebblebrook will host Newton in Round 2 either Friday or Saturday.
“The first round is always tricky,” Young said. “You never want to underestimate your opponent. You always have to play to your ability and potential every night and I feel like we did that. (Coach George Washington) talked to us at halftime and in the second half we came out and played Pebblebrook basketball.”
The Falcons missed several easy shots in the first period and got off to a slow start as North Cobb led the entire frame en route to a 13-11 lead.
Pebblebrook, however, took control early in the second quarter and never let up. It scored the first eight points of the period behind back-to-back layups from Danny Stubbs and Andre Young, followed by a jumper from Kami Young and consecutive free throws from Stubbs to move ahead 19-13.
Evan Daniel hit a 3-pointer to pull the Warriors to within 21-18 with 3:20 left in the quarter, but the Falcons built the margin to nine before settling on a 28-21 halftime advantage.
“We usually don’t start slow like that, but we were able to pick it up as the game went on,” Kami Young said. “Coach Washington really got our energy going an it was all over at that point.”
Andre Young scored 14 points, including 10 in the third quarter, and added two assists and three steals. Aaron Reddish grabbed three boards and had eight of his 13 points in the third period. Blake Hadley totaled nine points and four rebounds, while Stubbs delivered eight points, six boards and four assists.
Jamall Clyce had a game-high 10 rebounds along with eight points for Pebblebrook. Tyler Shirley came off the bench to record four points and eight rebounds. Nyle Hillmon added four points and five boards.
“These guys compete hard against each other in practice,” Washington said. “They’re very unselfish during practice and that shows in the way they play on the court.
“We hadn’t played in two-and-a-half weeks, so we knew we’d miss some shots early. The guys got a little winded, but we were able to turn it around. I told them at halftime that they need to relax and have fun, and they came out in the third quarter and played well offensively and defensively.”
The Falcons made 10 three-pointers on the night and pushed the lead to 62-33 at the end of the third period.
“We’ve never lost in the first round of the playoffs since I’ve been here,” Washington said. “North Cobb’s a good team, but I told the guys at the start, this is not going to be the year we’re going to lose in the first round.”
Three players had 10 points apiece for North Cobb, including Daniel, Jared DeJesus and Tyler Gorsuch. Daniel also had five rebounds, while DeJesus totaled six boards and Gorsuch contributed four rebounds and four steals. Chase Reed had a team-high eight rebounds. Alex Acosta totaled seven points and six boards.
