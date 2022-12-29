SMYRNA – There must have been a serious discussion inside Campbell's locker room at halftime, because the Spartans returned to the court much more composed.
Campbell opened the second half by on a 16-4 run to break the game open and win a 75-49 decision over Northgate on Wednesday night in the opening round of the 25th annual Campbell Holiday Classic.
It wasn't that the Spartans (9-2) were playing poorly in the first half – they were ahead by seven at the half – but they were shooting only 9-for-26 from the field and 7-for-12 from the free throw line.
“We talked about trying to move the ball and make the extra pass and play a little more inside out,” Campbell coach James Gwyn said. “We weren't getting all the way to the basket and making that extra pass. We had some good assists in the third quarter.”
After Northgate pulled within five points during the opening minute minute of the second half, Campbell found its rhythm. Its run started with a reverse layup by Marcus San Miguel before David Clark hit back-to-back shots in the paint to take a 40-29 lead.
Clark added another layup off a steal coming out of a timeout and then Isaiah Stone got hot with eight fourth quarter points. Stone's jumper late in the third opened a 54-35 lead.
The closest Northgate would get the rest of the way was 13 points early in the fourth quarter.
“Those are the shots that we have to make,” Gwyn said. “Those guys are our experienced guys right now. We got to get more from those experienced guys.”
Stone led the Spartans with 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds. David Clark tacked on 15 points along with eight boards, and San Miguel was also in double digits with 13.
Luke Marble added nine points and Sherif Mosell finished with seven.
Campbell also had a big first quarter to set the tone. It started with a 10-2 run to break a 6-all tie with Stone accounting for five of those points. Clark hit a 3-pointer to start the run and a layp by Mosell made it 16-6 in Campbell's favor.
Campbell also forced Northgate to turn the ball over 16 times and took advantage of poor free throw shooting. The Vikings made just 30 percent of their attempts from the foul line (6-of-20).
Andreas Seegopaul finished with 20 points to lead Northgate. Wanye Griffin added seven points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
