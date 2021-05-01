MARIETTA – Pope's fondness of needing three games to win in the postseason continues.
After the Greyhounds won four straight Game 3s in 2019 to make it to the state championship series before falling in three to Heritage, they won another thrilling three-game series, 11-2, over Riverwood in the deciding game Friday at Jeff Rowland Field to begin the Class AAAAAA state tournament.
Pope (25-8) fell 3-2 in extra innings to start the series Thursday before shutting out the Raiders 11-0 in the nightcap. With the Game 3 victory, the Greyhounds advances to the second round where they will face Buford, which swept Alexander in its opening round.
“Our last six series have gone three games, and the good thing is, nobody hits the panic button,Pope coach Jeff Rowland said. “Even though you can lose one, you can't lose the last one.”
Even though the score was lopsided, the series-clinching game was close for the first 5½ innings. After Pope had a 4-1 lead after three innings, but Riverwood made the Greyhounds uncomfortable by loading the bases in the fourth and fifth innings, but Pope avoided the panic button by escaping both innings with just one run given up.
Once the game got to the bottom of the sixth with Pope clinging to a 4-2 lead, the Greyhounds decided that they weren't going to rely on pitching and defense to close out the series in the seventh.
Twelve batters came to the plate in that sixth inning as they scored seven runs on eight hits to break the game open and make it difficult for Riverwood to stage any kind of comeback attempt.
“In the playoffs, no lead is safe,” said starting pitcher Riley Frost, who got the win after giving up one run on three hits in three innings pitched. “So when we started putting runs on, we were excited because we knew it was coming. I think this team really needed that win.”
Pope got all its sixth inning runs by playing small ball.
Frost, Trey Kaiser, Dawson Campbell and Kaid Heflin each accounted for RBI hits while Carson Kerce delivered a two-run single before coming home on a wild pitch.
“We are a momentum team,” Rowland said. “Once we get a hit or two, everybody feeds off that and we got on a roll at that point.”
James Tibbs pitched a scoreless seventh to close out the game. He was also a triple short of hitting for the cycle. His solo home run in the first gave Pope the early lead.
In the second inning, Pope added to its lead on a sacrifice fly by Kaiser to score Quinn Kerce. With two outs in the inning, Campbell chased starting pitcher Henry Collins with a two-run single to give Pope a 4-0 lead.
Riverwood scored its first run in the top of the third on a Miles Jackson RBI single and came quite close to scoring a few more.
In the top of the fifth, with Kerce on the mound in relief, Riverwood loaded the bases against Carson Kerce with no outs on a walk, an error and a hit batsman.
Kerce got out of it with just one run allowed when he got Drew Holmes to hit into a double play and struck out Max Pargman on three pitches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.