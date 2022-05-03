MARIETTA – Logan Myers and Lee Butler scored three goals apiece to lead the Walton boys lacrosse team to a 13-4 victory over South Forsyth in the second round of the Class 6A/7A state tournament Monday at Raider Valley.
Oliver Skean finished with two goals for the Raiders. John Shapiro finished with two goals and two assists. Graham Whaley, Jax Robertson and Carl Dagher also scored one goal each. Butler also finished with two assists.
Walton (16-3) will host either Johns Creek or Mill Creek on Thursday or Friday in the quarterfinals.
“I'm proud of our kids,” Walton coach Griffin Spotz said. “It was an intense, heated game, and they handled it well.”
Walton took control early in the second quarter against South Forsyth (14-6) with four goals in a 3-minute span. Its run started with a Myers goal on a Shapiro assist from behind the goal to break a 1-all tie. The spurt allowed the Raiders to get into an offensive rhythm.
Butler provided an unassisted goal. Myers added another on a Butler pass, and Whaley finished an Elwart feed 10 seconds later to put the Raiders ahead 5-1.
Walton added another goal late in the first half when Skean finished a missed shot attempt to put the Raiders ahead 6-1 at the break.
“We scored quick on their goalie,” Spotz said. “We had to move him in the cage a little bit. We had to have passes. We couldn't score off dodges. We had to score off feeds. WE won some face-offs, got some stops and scored quick and early.”
In the third quarter, Walton kept its foot on the gas with three more goals.
Butler scored an unassisted goal, which was followed by a Shapiro goal on a Carter Wallace pass. Skean finished for the second time with 2:38 left in the third on a Shapiro assist to put the Raiders ahead 9-2.
Myers, Daghler, Butler and Robertson added goals in the fourth quarter. Goalkeeper Drew Hurst collected eight saves for the Raiders.
Walton and South Forsyth played an even first quarter.
The Raiders got on the board first when Shapiro scored on a Butler assist with 3:58 left to play in the first quarter. South Forsyth controlled the remainder of the period, but Walton managed to stave off five War Eagle shot attempts before the opening frame expired.
South Forsyth eventually broke through to tie it with 8:28 left in the second quarter when Clay Walsh put the ball in following a War Eagle breakaway.
For South Forsyth, Clay Walsh led the War Eagles with two goals and goalkeeper Ethan Barlage finished with 11 saves.
