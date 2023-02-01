MARIETTA - Wheeler overcame a slow start to defeat Osborne 92-58 in a Region 5AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Osborne jumped out to an 11-2 lead before the Wildcats proceeded to outscore the Cardinals 16-5 the rest of the first quarter, and 27-8 in the second quarter to put the game away.
“We haven’t had great starts the last two or three games and it kind of carried over again,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. “Osborne has been playing people really, really well. They beat a good Walton team (62-58 last Tuesday), so it wasn’t like those guys weren’t ready to play. We started a little slow, but we found a way to get a couple of stops and scored the ball a little bit better in the second quarter.”
It was the first of two games this week between the region rivals, with Osborne scheduled to host Wheeler in the second meeting on Saturday at 5 p.m.
“It will be a different game,” Thompson said. “They’ll be more enthused playing in their home building and they’ll be a lot better than they were (Tuesday). We’ll just have to watch the film, correct some of the wrongs and try to get better.”
Wheeler (14-6, 6-0) had four players in double figures. Isaiah Collier led the way with 23 points, Arrinten Page had 13 points, Josh Hill 11 points and Jelani Hamilton.
Keshawn McPherson led Osborne (13-8, 2-4) with 17 points.
It was Osborne that had the early advantage as it broke a 2-all tie with a 9-0 run to go up 11-2 with 4:48 remaining in the first quarter.
Akai Fleming scored five points and McPherson added four to combine for nine of the Cardinals’ 11 points during their early run.
It was then that Wheeler began to turn things around. Page hit a couple of free throws to cut Osborne’s lead to 11-4, then Hamilton was fouled after Wheeler got the ball back on a Cardinal turnover and made his two free throw attempts to make it 11-6.
Fleming’s pair of free throws increased Osborne’s lead to 13-6, but Wheeler forced a Cardinal turnover on a steal by Hamilton, who dished the ball to Ricky McKenzie for a layup that reduced the Wildcats’ deficit to 13-8.
Wheeler continued its momentum as Hill scored on a transition dunk and Hamilton scored on a put back to bring the Wildcats’ within 13-12.
A jumper by Collier tied the game at 14-all and Wheeler took the lead for the first time on a put back by Hill that put the Wildcats in front 16-14 with 48 seconds left.
Wheeler ended the first quarter with an 18-16 lead and the Wildcats proceeded to widen the gap considerably more in the second period as they outscored Osborne 27-8.
Collier scored 10 of Wheeler’s 27 points as the Wildcats expanded their lead to 45-24 at halftime and were never threatened again after that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.