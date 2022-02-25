SMYRNA – Campbell went on a 17-2 run in the second quarter and never looked back to beat West Forsyth 56-42 in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs on Friday.
The victory, the Lady Spartans' fourth in a row and fifth in the last six games, moved them into the state quarterfinals where they will host Cherokee either Tuesday or Wednesday.
Campbell came into the second quarter trailing 14-8 after the Lady Wolverines scored seven points in the last two minutes of the first quarter, but it turned it around with its defense, which led to offense.
“I think (the players) were just feeling themselves out,” Lady Spartans coach Randy McClure said. “I gotta have confidence in them they’ll adjust and get their heads right, and they did.”
Chelsea Lewis capped off the quarter with a three-point play to put Campbell up 25-16.
Starting the third quarter, the Lady Spartans goal to secure their lead was to match shot for shot with West Forsyth.
“Our goal is if they were making buckets, we have to come down and make buckets,” McClure said.
They met their goal as shots were traded throughout the quarter, and Campbell held the lead 35-27.
The fourth quarter was foul-heavy for both teams. The Lady Spartans finally pulled away with free throws to secure their win.
Jaida Fitzgerald finished with 14 points, Laila Battle had 12, Nia Bozeman scored 11, and Sarah Taub added 10 for Campbell. Cayla Cowart finished with 15 points and Molly Quincy with 13 for West Forsyth.
