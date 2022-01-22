SMYRNA — Campbell pulled away in the second half to defeat McEachern 58-42 in the Region 2AAAAAAA match-up Friday night at Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium.
The win moves the Lady Spartans (13-7, 3-1) into solo first place in Region 2AAAAAAA, one-half game ahead of the Lady Indians (10-8, 2-1).
“It feels good to get any win. (But its great to get) this one because the last time we played a region game we lost,” Campbell coach Randy McClure said. “So, I’m glad to see us playing better, and as long as we are getting better that’s all that matters.”
Campbell led by six at the half, but came out in the second half and outscored McEachern 33-23. The Lady Spartans were led by Nia Bozeman with 12 points and Jaida Fitzgerald with 11. Kristen Roche led the Lady Indians with 13 points, followed by Caelan Ellis with 10.
“I think our mind is on the wrong thing right now,” McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur said. “We are not playing together, and right now I don’t know what to say, we are at a loss for words.”
During a back-and-forth first quarter, The Lady Indians took their final lead of the game with just over two minutes remaining in the period with a layup by Jada Bates. After a pair of successful free throws by Fitzgerald, Campbell took a 14-13 lead going into the second quarter.
A quick 4-0 run to start the second quarter put the Lady Spartans up 18-13, but the Lady Indians fought back to get within two. Campbell would not let McEachern get any closer, and after a 3-pointer by Fitzgerald and a jump-shot by Bozeman, the Lady Spartans went into the half with a 25-19 lead.
Campbell opened the third quarter with a lay-up by Laila Battle and a 3-pointer from Sarah Taub to build its momentum. By the end of the quarter the Lady Spartans were up 44-33.
Campbell went on a 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter to push the lead to 18, and put the game away with a 51-33 lead.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve had everybody play a game and have a couple practices,” McClure said. “We still don’t have all of our players, so as long as we are improving, it feels good. I feel like if we keep on this path, we will continue to improve and that’s all I can ask for.”
