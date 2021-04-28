SMYRNA -- Campbell used a big second half to earn a trip to the state quarterfinals with a 5-0 victory over Parkview in the second round of the boys Class AAAAAAA soccer playoffs on Tuesday at Richard McDaniel Stadium.
The Spartans (13-5-2) scored all five goals in the final 40 minutes of the game to beat the Panthers (11-5-2). The win moves Campbell into the elite eight for the first time since a semifinal appearance in 2018. The Spartans will host Denmark, a 3-0 winner over Roswell in a second-round game, next Thursday.
“(The 2018 season) is the benchmark for us, that’s what we’re working towards, when things are clicking at the right time” Campbell coach Troy Connolly said. “That’s what high school soccer is all about. When you get to this point of the state playoffs, anybody has a chance. Any team that is still left is going to have quality. Eight teams will be left and anyone can win.”
Dzenan Cerimagic scored two goals, while Rami Elmostafa, Josh Acevedo and Enrique Cortez had one goal each and goalkeeper Brian Hernandez recorded the shutout.
Campbell got on the scoreboard with Cerimagic's goal at the 38:38 mark of the second half to take a 1-0 lead.
The Spartans made it 2-0 about 5 minutes later when Elmostafa blasted the ball into the goal with 34:16 to go.
Cerimagic got his second goal of the game, and then it was Acevedo's turn to score when his goal just past the midway mark of the second half boosted the lead to 4-0.
Cortez continued the surge when he scored on a breakaway to make it 5-0 with 15:22 remaining in the game to give the Spartans their margin of victory.
Campbell also controlled the action in the first half, but was unable to capitalize on a number of scoring opportunities.
“(Parkview) did a very good job of breaking up what we wanted to do (in the first half),” Connolly said. “They clogged us up, especially in the midfield and we almost bought into what they were doing. We put the ball on the ground a little more in the second half and we buried our chances. I can’t be happier about how we responded in the second half. Now we need to play a full game for the next few games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.