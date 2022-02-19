POWDER SPRINGS -- Harrison used a big second half to defeat host Hillgrove 63-48 in the championship game of the girls Region 3AAAAAAA basketball tournament on Friday.
Trailing 27-25 at halftime, the Lady Hoyas -- led by Emily Acampora's 11 points and three 3-pointers -- outscored the Lady Hawks 24-11 in the third quarter to take control and earn their first region title since 2019.
“They wanted to do exactly what they did in the third quarter,” Harrison coach Terry Kemp said. “They said in the locker room that they were going to take over the game and they took over the game.”
Acampora scored 16 points, while Anna Gernatt added 14 points and Alisha Foster had 10 to lead Harrison (23-3), which earned the top seed from Region 3AAAAAAA and will host the fourth seed from Region 1AAAAAAA in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament next Tuesday or Wednesday.
“I’m ecstatic, but they won it,” Kemp said. “I was just guiding them. They’re the champions, I was just along for the ride. Those nine seniors – there’s not enough positive adjectives for that group, along with all the other girls. That’s their team, this is their win, this is their season.”
Lauren Render scored 16 points for Hillgrove (17-9), which will be the region's second seed.
Harrison began to pull away late in the third quarter when, leading 35-34, it went on finish the period with an 14-4 run to push the advantage to 49-38.
The Lady Hoyas got four 3-pointers during the run, with Acampora getting two of them and Foster and Alex McElroy making one each.
Harrison continued its hot streak at the beginning of the fourth quarter as it began the period with 14 unanswered points to boost its lead to 63-38 with 3:18 remaining in the game. It was Gernatt who had a couple of threes and a steal during the run.
Hillgrove rallied with 10 straight points in the final 3 minutes to make it closer at the end.
Harrison led 11-9 with 2:42 remaining in the first quarter, but Hillgrove scored the next three baskets as Caylie Long drove in for a layup to tie the game 11-11, then Amaya Harris and Render hit jumpers to give the Lady Hawks a 15-11 lead at the end of the period.
The second quarter was just as close, as Harrison and Hillgrove traded the lead several times before the Lady Hawks finished the first half with the lead.
