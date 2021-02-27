MARIETTA — Kell used a 23-8 run to end the third quarter and begin the fourth to pull away from Shiloh and post a 63-55 victory in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament on Friday.
The victory advanced the Longhorns to the state quarterfinals where they will host the winner of Heritage and Westlake on either Tuesday or Wednesday.
Kell led 29-22 at the half, but Shiloh opened the third quarter on a 9-2 run to tie the game. A jumper from Devon Barnes and a layup from Trevon Payton pulled the Generals within three at 29-26. Barnes finished with 13 points.
Shiloh continued the run with a Payton 3 and a layup from Zaron Jackson to pull even at 31-31. Payton had a team-high 15 points. Jackson added nine points.
Over the last 3 minutes, Kell outscored Shiloh 6-2 to make it 37-33 heading to the fourth quarter.
“During the next game we have to focus on us and just do better,” Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. “(Friday) we played good defensively but other than that we need to put up some shots and take care of the ball.”
Kell continued the run in the fourth quarter, getting six straight points from Scoot Henderson to give the Longhorns a 15-point lead at 54-39 with 3 minutes. Henderson finished with 13 points.
“I think we had a good defensive performance but offensively we played sparingly during the beginning of the third,” Sellers said. “We just couldn’t get a basket up and that bothered me, but I think we finished strong.”
Shiloh answered with 3-pointers from Ammarion Jones and Seryl Slater, and a pair of free-throws from Nazir Griffin to cut the deficit to 56-47.
During the first half, Kell’s PJ Johnson connected on two 3-pointers and two field goals to contribute 10 of his 14 points during the game. Jaylen Harris led the Longhorns with 15 points.
