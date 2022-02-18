MARIETTA – North Cobb Christian used a third-quarter rally to spur a 52-40 victory over Darlington in the Region 7A Private quarterfinals Thursday at Mount Paran.
The Lady Eagles trailed 24-23 at the half, but opened the third quarter by going on a 16-7 run.
Brooke Moore began the spurt with a three-point play. It was followed by a Lauryn Towns layup, to put North Cobb Christian (12-10) up by four. Moore and Towns would score five more points with a jump shot and free throws to push the lead to 33-24 before Emmaline Ratledge would end Darlington’s nearly four-minute drought with a free throw. Ratledge would be the sole player for the Lady Tigers in double-digits, finishing with 14 points.
Gabby Lopresti would add to the run with a layup and Towns would follow suit, giving North Cobb Christian a double-digit lead.
Darlington (19-6) would call for a timeout and regroup. The Lady Tigers defense tried to slow the momentum and the team would find Liz Boyd under the basket.
Alexis Healy would score for the Lady Eagles and Moore, who would finish the game leading the team with 15 points, would cap the quarter with a free throw to close the period with a 40-31 lead.
The win was the first in three tries against Darlington this season and it sends North Cobb Christian into Saturday’s region championship game where it will face Mount Paran Christian. Darlington will play Walker in the consolation game.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times,” Lady Eagles coach Reggie Dixon said. “We know them like they know us.”
North Cobb Christian held on to its lead in the fourth quarter and kept Darlington’s offense off balance, three of the Lady Tigers’ nine points in the final period came on a Caroline Brewster buzzer-beater.
A three-pointer from Turnbough and two completed free throws from Towns would put North Cobb Christian on top 49-32, the largest lead of the night. Towns would finish the game with 14 points.
“We just came in very motivated,” Dixon said. “The girls really locked in and they really executed the game plan.
“This energy that we had on the bench and on the court has been phenomenal for this game, and hopefully we can keep it going.”
