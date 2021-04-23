DALLAS — North Paulding scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, on the way to an 11-4 victory over Walton on Thursday to win the Region 3AAAAAAA title.
“This game is so crazy, but we have a great senior class and have a lot of leaders. They play hard and don’t quit, which we saw tonight,” North Paulding coach Dennis Jordan said.
The Wolfpack will host McEachern in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs when they begin Thursday. Walton will also be at home, hosting Newnan.
North Paulding (22-7, 12-3) started the fourth inning with a Grayson Taylor home run. Parker Doyle and Mitchell Heer followed with RBI singles, and with the game tied 4-all, Logan Lynch hit a double to score Heer and Tyson Benford.
A bases-loaded walk to Taylor allowed Dylan Rhadans to score, Parker Doyle followed with a two-run single and Chris Cole closed the scoring with an RBI double.
“The win always helps. You don't want to come out and lose on your home turf, but we have battled with Walton before,” said Jordan, the former coach at Walton and Kell. “It does play a big part down the road when you are going into the state playoffs to keep the momentum going.”
Walton (20-9, 12-3) scored three runs in the first inning on an RBI single from Barrett Eldridge and a two-run double from Eli Pilger.
The Raiders added a run in the second with an RBI single from Campbell.
“We have a great staff, and we all love each other,” Jordan said. “It’s a family, and God has blessed us to play this great game and to lead, guide and direct these young men the best we can and play the game.”
