The Kennesaw State women used a 30-point fourth quarter to pull away from NJIT for a 77-64 win Saturday in Newark, New Jersey.
Amani Johnson began the fourth quarter with two quick baskets in the first minute. The Owls (8-7, 2-2 ASUN Conference) and Highlanders (3-14, 0-4) traded leads, which never extended past four until the 4:15 mark, when Breanna Hoover scored to push the lead to 63-57.
Peyton Lewis made a 3-pointer with 4 minutes as part of a 7-0 rut to put the Owls on top 66-57. Two Johnson free throws pushed the advantage to 68-57 and put the game away.
Carlotta Gianolla scored a season-high 27 points, while Johnson finished with 24 points, five steals, five rebounds and five assists.
The Owls' press was impressive in the first quarter as it forced eight turnovers and led to a 13-8 lead.
Kennesaw State stretched the lead to 10 points to begin the second quarter after Hoover knocked down a 3-pointer and Gillian Piccolino made a layup. Johnson connected on a corner 3-pointer to push the lead to 25-15 midway through the quarter.
The Owls capped the first half with a three-point play from Lexi Mann for a 37-25 lead at halftime.
NJIT cut Kennesaw State's lead to 45-44 at the 2:23 mark of the third quarter, and Kennesaw State began the fourth quarter with a one-point advantage at 47-46.
The Owls will travel to Florida Gulf Coast on Monday for a chance to win a third straight game.
